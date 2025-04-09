Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez shares sweet message amid Drake romance rumours

Drake and Jennifer Lopez dated for a few months in 2017

  April 09, 2025
Jennifer Lopez has shared a delightful message amid ongoing rumours that Drake is trying to hit on her after Ben Affleck divorce.

On April 8, JLo posted a message on Instagram to express gratitude.

She penned, “Gratitude check-in…My body — working hard but still better than ever…The people who keep my heart full….The little moments that become the best memories. What are you grateful for today?”

Her post comes after an insider told RadarOnline.com that the 38-year-old rapper wants to ignited romance with the Atlas actress.

The source shared, “Drake's been trying to get her into bed since the moment he heard Ben walked out on her – he's just been playing the long game. He didn't want to come on too strong and spook her, so he really leaned into the caring-friend role.”

“They've been texting back and forth for nearly a year. It wasn't G-rated, but he didn't pressure her. He's really laid it on thick, but so far, he's gotten no further than sexting. He's getting frustrated and feels like he might be in the friend zone now,” the tipster explained.

For those unversed, Drake and Jennifer had a brief romance in 2017.

Later on, Jennifer tied the knot with Ben in July 2022 and finalized their divorce in January 2025. 

