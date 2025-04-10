Royal Family unveils iconic triptych to mark Princess Ariane’s 18th birthday

Princess Ariane’s 18th birthday portrait served as the final piece of the iconic Royal triptych!
On Thursday, April 10, the Royal Family of the Netherlands turned to its official Instagram handle to release a rare Royal artwork on the occasion of Princess Ariane’s milestone 18th birthday.
The iconic triptych, which featured three portraits, began with the photo of King Willem-Alexander’s eldest daughter, the Princess of Orange, Catharina-Amalia, taken on her 18th birthday.
Next in the artwork was the portrait of the King’s second daughter, Princess Alexia, which was also captured on her special day when she turned 18.
The last transition featured a photo of King Willem’s youngest daughter, Princess Ariane, who turned 18 today, on Thursday, April 10, 2025.
“Today Princess Ariane turned 18. Just like her sisters, the Princess of Orange in 2021 and Princess Alexia in 2023, she was captured for this special occasion by photographer Frank Ruiter in Paleis Huis ten Bosch. The triptych of 18-year-old princesses is now complete!” captioned the Dutch Royal Family.
Princess Ariane of the Netherlands is the third and the youngest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.
She is third in the line of succession to the Dutch throne.