Justin Bieber quits his fashion label Drew House

'Peaches' crooner shared that he broke ties with his Drew House fashion brand.

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 11, 2025
Justin Bieber has reportedly stepped away from his fashion label Drew House just days after a bizarre paparazzi encounter in Los Angeles.

The Peaches crooner took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share that he broke ties with his Drew House fashion brand.

“I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand,” Bieber wrote atop a screenshot of the fashion house’s Instagram account.

“Drew House doesn’t represent me or my family or life,” he continued in the post.

The Baby singer added, “If your [sic] rocking with me the human Justin Bieber don’t waste ur money on Drew House.”

Additionally, he also shared an AI animated video of himself entering a house filled with various Drew House items.

In a video, he lit a match and exited the burning structure to join wife Hailey Bieber and infant son Jack Blues out front.

Bieber initiated the casual brand, which famously features a signature yellow smiley face, alongside former stylist Ryan Good in 2019.

Notably, the report came after he was captured in a video lambasting paparazzi outside a coffee shop in Palm Springs, California.

