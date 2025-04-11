Elon Musk personal life: Everything to know about his children's mothers

Elon Musk has not only made headlines for his remarkable ability to head into new ventures, his personal life is also a talk of the town.
Over the course of two decades, the controversial billionaire fathered his children with four different women.
Along with that he was also married to Talulah Riley, from 2010 to 2012 and 2013 to 2016, although the couple shared no children together.
Here are all the women who were romantically linked with Elon Musk
Justine Wilson (Ex-Wife)
Elon married his college sweetheart from Queen's University in Ontario in 2000 and welcomed five children together including, Twins Vivian and Griffin and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian.
Before the birth of their children, the couple faced the tragedy of losing their baby boy Nevada Alexander, who passed away at 10 weeks from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).
Elon filed for divorce in 2008.
Grimes (Ex-Girlfriend)
Elon and the Canadian singer dated on-and-off for four years, starting in 2018.
In September 2021, the 53-year-old told PageSix that he and Grimes "are, I'd say, probably semi-separated."
During the time of their breakup, in September 2023, the couple shared three children together, including son X Æ A-12, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus.
The youngest two children were reportedly born via surrogate.
Shivon Zilis
In November 2021, Elon welcomed twins Strider and Azure with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, who were born in Austin, Texas.
Hinting at the birth of his children he penned on his X account, as he noted, "Doing my best to help the under-population crisis."
Furthermore, in February 2024, the pair welcomed their third baby, Arcadia, whose birth news was confirmed in June 2024.
The birth of their fourth child, Seldon Lycurgus, was announced on February 28, 2025
Ashley St. Clair (Alleged mother of his child)
On Valentine's day, conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair wrote on her X account, "Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father."
Elon has stick with the fact that he's not quite sure if the seven-month-old baby is his.
The 53-year-old turned to his X account on March 31, 2025, admitting, "I don't know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out."
Despite the doubt about paternity, as per Elon, he has provided Ashley with $2.5 million and $500k per year.