Kanye West asks vulgar question about Beyoncé minutes after apologizing to Jay-Z

Kanye West penned a cryptic apology to Jay-Z for attacking his kids but then immediately asked a vulgar question about his wife, Beyoncé.
On Wednesday, the disgraced rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to apologize to Jay-Z but he did not clarify whether he was specifically apologizing for his shocking remarks about his twin’s mental capacity.
“I’m sorry Jay Z,” West wrote.
He further added, “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real s*** none of these rap n****s had my back.”
Less than an hour after posting an online apology, West switched course and asked vulgar question to Beyoncé.
“Do Beyoncé ever let Jay get p***y I mean like at least a couple time,” he wrote.
Ye’s original rude remarks about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's seven-year-old twins Sir and Rumi came amid a string of outbursts on X.
Later on, it was reported that Beyoncé and Jay-Z were considering taking legal action against Kanye West’s “vulgar and offensive” posts.