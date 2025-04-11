World

Xi 'not afraid' as China increases tariffs on US goods in retaliation

China leader Xi Jinping makes country's position clear on trade war as he raises tariffs on US goods

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 11, 2025
Xi not afraid as China increases tariffs on US goods in retaliation
Xi 'not afraid' as China increases tariffs on US goods in retaliation

China President Xi Jinping has made his first public comment on the escalating trade war with the United States.

As reported by CNN, on Friday, April 11, Xi said that the nation is "not afraid" of the tariffs from US, as he announced the raise of tax to 125% on the US goods.

This increase is the latest strike by a nation on the two sided war going between world's main economies, as previously, President Donald Trump raised tariffs on China to 145%.

Along with that, China has shared that it will not raise the tariffs higher than 125%, as the meaningless increase does not deliver any fruitful purpose.

A rep for China's Commerce Ministry said in a statement, "The successive imposition of excessively high tariffs on China by the US has become nothing more than a numbers game, with no real economic significance."

The statement further added, "It merely further exposes the US practice of weaponizing tariffs as a tool of bullying and coercion, turning itself into a joke."

Unlike other countries, who are trying to negotiate with Trump over tariffs, China has made its position clear, as it stand firm against US actions, which it refer as "unilateral bullying."

Prior to announcing new tariff, Xi shared with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Beijing, noting, "There are no winners in a trade war, and going against the world will only lead to self-isolation."

The on-going trade war between the two countries has negatively affected international markets and fuelled fears of global financial crisis.

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary
UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads

UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads
Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars
Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers

Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers
Delta passengers stranded for hours at Alabama airport without customs
Delta passengers stranded for hours at Alabama airport without customs
Menendez brothers score big win: Judge favors resentencing bid
Menendez brothers score big win: Judge favors resentencing bid
US Envoy Witkoff holds 'productive' talks with Putin on Ukraine
US Envoy Witkoff holds 'productive' talks with Putin on Ukraine
Bournemouth road tragedy: Child killed in horrific van accident
Bournemouth road tragedy: Child killed in horrific van accident
Guinness World Record: Marie Robinson sets record for largest mouth gap
Guinness World Record: Marie Robinson sets record for largest mouth gap
King Tut’s face revealed by AI after groundbreaking DNA discovery: SEE
King Tut’s face revealed by AI after groundbreaking DNA discovery: SEE
Boca Raton plane crash: Three dead as aircraft explodes into flames on busy road
Boca Raton plane crash: Three dead as aircraft explodes into flames on busy road
Thailand to observe Songkran, traditional festival to celebrate New Year
Thailand to observe Songkran, traditional festival to celebrate New Year
Greenland base commander fired over disputed email on VP Vance's criticism
Greenland base commander fired over disputed email on VP Vance's criticism
US court orders Trump to return wrongly deported man from El Salvador
US court orders Trump to return wrongly deported man from El Salvador
Elon Musk personal life: Everything to know about his children's mothers
Elon Musk personal life: Everything to know about his children's mothers
Hudson river helicopter crash: Siemens executive dies along with family
Hudson river helicopter crash: Siemens executive dies along with family