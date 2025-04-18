Prince Andrew joins senior royals to honor late father at Windsor Castle memorial

  • April 18, 2025

Senior Royal Family member gathered at Windsor Castle to honor Prince Philip, who passed away on April 9, 2021

Prince Andrew joined senior royals to honor his late father at Windsor Castle this evening.

The Duke of York was spotted leaving the Royal property on Friday after attending a memorial service for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Andrew looked somber and reflective as he departed the Berkshire estate, where senior members of the Royal Family had gathered to honor the memory of Prince Philip, who passed away on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99.

For the memorial, the disgraced duke wore a black suit and tie, which he paired with a simple white shirt, reflecting the solemnity of the occasion.

The memorial service, held four years after Prince Philip's funeral at St George's Chapel, was an emotional affair for those in attendance.

While It was unclear who else had attended the event, reports are suggesting that other senior royals were in attendance.

Prince Andrew's somber outing comes days after GB News reported that his York title is in danger as residents demand monarchy to strip him of the Duke’s honor.

According to the survey conducted by the outlet, the 71% of residents believe that Prince Andrew should be stripped of the Duke of York title.

Queen Elizabeth II bestowed the titles of Duke and Duchess of York upon Andrew and Sarah Ferguson as a wedding gift in 1986.

