Colin Berry, BBC Radio legend, passes away at 79

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 17, 2025

Colin Berry was known for announcing the UK's jury results during Eurovision Song Contest from 1978 to 2002

Colin Berry, BBC Radio legend, passes away at 79
Colin Berry, BBC Radio legend, passes away at 79

Colin Berry, a former newsreader and presenter at BBC Radio 2 passed away at the age of 79 on Thursday, April 17.

Radio 2 confirmed his death and noted that he had worked at the BBC for over 30 years.

Colin started his broadcasting career in 1965 on Radio Caroline which was a pirate radio station.

After that, he worked at BBC Radio Medway, now called BBC Radio Kent, then at HTV in Cardiff and also had a brief time at BBC Radio 1.

He hosted several early and late-night shows from the 1970s to the 1990s, including programs like Night Ride, You and the Night and the Music, The Late Show, Music Through Midnight, European Pop Jury, Band Parade and The Early Show.

Colin started his broadcasting career in 1965
Colin started his broadcasting career in 1965 

His program included a guide to local events and even a cooking segment for late-night listeners.

Colin was also known for announcing the UK's jury results during Eurovision Song Contest from 1978 to 2002.

After the announcement of his death, many fans and colleagues shared heartfelt messages and tributes online.

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, while paying tribute, said, "All of us at Radio 2 were saddened to hear of the passing of Colin Berry, who was part of our on air family for many years. We send our condolences to his family and friends."

Besides radio, he also appeared on popular TV shows like Top of The Pops, Blankety Blank and Going Live.

Ben Affleck makes surprising comment about JLo at ‘The Accountant 2’ premiere

Ben Affleck makes surprising comment about JLo at ‘The Accountant 2’ premiere
Rafael Nadal to receive special tribute at French Open for legendary achievements

Rafael Nadal to receive special tribute at French Open for legendary achievements
Prince William appoints Meghan Markle’s bullying accuser for key position

Prince William appoints Meghan Markle’s bullying accuser for key position
Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles, girlfriend Cat end huge chapter of life

Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles, girlfriend Cat end huge chapter of life
Taiwanese military tests members loyalty amid Chinese residency permits scandal
Taiwanese military tests members loyalty amid Chinese residency permits scandal
Harvard University lands in trouble as US DHS pressure intensifies
Harvard University lands in trouble as US DHS pressure intensifies
UK cracks down on EU cheese, meat imports over health concerns
UK cracks down on EU cheese, meat imports over health concerns
United Airlines plane engine catches fire after hitting animal on runway
United Airlines plane engine catches fire after hitting animal on runway
California becomes first US state to files lawsuit over tariff plan
California becomes first US state to files lawsuit over tariff plan
US slam door shut on wrongly deported man: ‘Not coming back’
US slam door shut on wrongly deported man: ‘Not coming back’
US judge threatens contempt against Trump officials over deportation dispute
US judge threatens contempt against Trump officials over deportation dispute
EU unveils list of 7 ‘safe’ countries for fast-track migrant returns
EU unveils list of 7 ‘safe’ countries for fast-track migrant returns
Gene Hackman: Disturbing bodycam footage shows hoarding conditions at home
Gene Hackman: Disturbing bodycam footage shows hoarding conditions at home
UK Supreme Court clarifies legal definition of woman: ‘biological sex’
UK Supreme Court clarifies legal definition of woman: ‘biological sex’
Biden slams Trump for destroying SSA in first post-presidency speech
Biden slams Trump for destroying SSA in first post-presidency speech
5 most bizarre festivals celebrated all around the world
5 most bizarre festivals celebrated all around the world