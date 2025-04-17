Colin Berry, BBC Radio legend, passes away at 79

Colin Berry, a former newsreader and presenter at BBC Radio 2 passed away at the age of 79 on Thursday, April 17.
Radio 2 confirmed his death and noted that he had worked at the BBC for over 30 years.
Colin started his broadcasting career in 1965 on Radio Caroline which was a pirate radio station.
After that, he worked at BBC Radio Medway, now called BBC Radio Kent, then at HTV in Cardiff and also had a brief time at BBC Radio 1.
He hosted several early and late-night shows from the 1970s to the 1990s, including programs like Night Ride, You and the Night and the Music, The Late Show, Music Through Midnight, European Pop Jury, Band Parade and The Early Show.
His program included a guide to local events and even a cooking segment for late-night listeners.
Colin was also known for announcing the UK's jury results during Eurovision Song Contest from 1978 to 2002.
After the announcement of his death, many fans and colleagues shared heartfelt messages and tributes online.
Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, while paying tribute, said, "All of us at Radio 2 were saddened to hear of the passing of Colin Berry, who was part of our on air family for many years. We send our condolences to his family and friends."
Besides radio, he also appeared on popular TV shows like Top of The Pops, Blankety Blank and Going Live.