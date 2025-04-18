Prince Harry UK security case documents reveal shocking ‘murder’ threat

  April 18, 2025

The Duke of Sussex requested special protection in the UK over ‘international threat’

In a shocking new revelation, Prince Harry requested for certain security measures during his recent visit to the UK after he received shocking life threat from an international terror organization.

As per the newly released court documents, it was revealed that the Duke of Sussex asked for an increased security protection after a “murder” threat was made against him by Al-Qaeda.

The special request came to light after some documents of Harry’s taxpayer-funded protection case were released.

“The appellant confirmed that he had requested certain protection after a threat was made against him by al-Qaeda,” stated the records.

During the recent hearing of the case, the estranged Prince also told the Court of Appeal that the level of protection he’s been offered since resigning from the royal duties in 2020 have been “inadequate, inappropriate and ineffective.”

According to Prince Harry’s attorney, Shaheed Fatima KC, al-Qaeda threatened the Duke “to be murdered” after Home Office downgraded his protection.

The lawyer also revealed that Harry’s security team was informed that the militant terrorist organization had published a document that stated his “assassination would please the Muslim community.”

This update comes after Prince Harry visited the UK for a two-day hearing of his case earlier this month.

During his appearance at the Court of Appeal, the Duke of Sussex asserted that his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, cannot "feel at home" or "safe" in the UK unless his police protection is fully restored.

