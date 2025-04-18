Florida State University mass shooting: 2 killed, at least 5 people injured

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 18, 2025

Florida State University mass shooting suspect confirmed to be the son of a Leon County sheriff deputy

Florida State University mass shooting: 2 killed, at least 5 people injured

A mass shooting at Florida State University has claimed the lives of two people and has left multiple people injured.

As reported by CNN, on Thursday, April 17, at least six people were injured in the incident, and were transported to the nearby hospitals, with one of them being the suspect.

While sharing the condition of the patients, a surgeon from Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare revealed that all patients are expected to make full recovery after successful surgeries.

The suspect, who was shot by law enforcement for failing to follow commands, was identified as Phoenix Ikner, the son of one of a Leon County sheriff deputies.

According to authorities, the 20-year-old had access to his mother's weapon, who worked in the sheriff department, which he used to carry out the tragic shooting.

In addition to the handgun found on him, Phoenix had another shotgun in the student union and a third gun in his car.

Along with that, FSU Chief of Police Jason Trumbower confirmed that the two people, who were killed in the incidents were not students at the university.

Notably, the FSU incident marks Florida's sixth mass shooting so far this year.

