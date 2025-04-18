Sean 'Diddy' Combs to plead 'not guilty' in upcoming May trial?

The Bad Boy Records producer's ongoing sexual lawsuit took an unexpected turn ahead of his May trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is expected to convince a jury for the dismissal of his sexual lawsuit ahead of the highly-anticipated trial.

In the latest episode of the Crime podcast, The Trial of Diddy, broadcaster and former prosecutor, Nancy Grace predicted that the disgraced rap mogul would make his way out of the case in the upcoming sexual trial.

The 65-year-old American legal commentator explained that Diddy might escape from this case if his legal team could destroy the victim’s creditability.

"There is a way if the victim's credibility was so destroyed that the jury chose not to believe them. His defense will bring forward possible pecuniary or monetary interests that the witnesses may have had," the 55-year-old rap icon.

For those unaware, Sean Diddy Combs has been jailed since September last year.

The father-of-seven has been facing a federal indictment that accuses the artist of kidnapping, as well as coercing and drugging women into sexual activities, sometimes using firearms or threats of violence.

The globally known singer Cassie Ventura, sued the rapper in a civil lawsuit in 2023 with the same charges.

Shortly after the musician’s bombshell case, numerous other women stepped forward to accuse Diddy officially in the court.

Speaking about Ventura’s courage, Nancy noted, "They will attack the victims for not coming forward until Cassie Ventura did. There's going to be a lot of avenues of attack. They'll walk out in tatters, they'll be shredded."

As of now, Diddy's legal team has not disclosed their strategy for protecting the rap star in his next trial, which is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025. 

