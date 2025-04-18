Elon Musk offers big cheque to Ashley St. Clair to hide son

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 18, 2025

Tesla founder Elon Musk has proposed a hefty amount to Ashley St. Clair for keeping quiet about their son

Elon Musk has reportedly offered influencer Ashley St. Clair a great deal of money to hide the birth of their child.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the SpaceX founder offered to pay the 26-year-old a one-time payment of $15 million, along with $100,000 a month in support.

A source close to Ashley has confirmed that Elon offered the money in exchange for her silence about the child.

Furthermore, the report also revealed the name of Ashley's new born, which is Romulus.

According to report from Labcorp, Elon's "Probability of Paternity" was 99.9999%.

In February 2025, Ashley turned to her X account to announced that she and Musk share a child together, who was born in September 2024.

Aside from Romulus, the 53-year-old is father to 13 other children, whom he shares with three other women.

In the social media post, Ashley penned, "I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment, for that reason, I ask that the media honour our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

While talking to Daily Mail on Saturday, March 29, Ashley was filmed handing over her Tesla Model S keys, and admitted that she was selling the car to compensate for the "60 person cut that Elon made to our son's child support."

Elon Musk has denied that he "financially retailed," against the Ashley St. Clair and their child.

