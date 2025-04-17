Harvard University lands in trouble as US DHS pressure intensifies

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 17, 2025

Harvard University is facing threats from Homeland Security over documents handling of foreign students

Harvard University lands in trouble as US DHS pressure intensifies
Harvard University lands in trouble as US DHS pressure intensifies

Harvard University has come across huge threats from US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) over disciplinary records.

As reported by CNN, on Wednesday, April 16, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem shared that the agency would be taking away Harvard's ability to host international students if it does not share records of foreign students' "illegal and violent activities."

According to DHS, Noem gave the university till April 30, 2025 to hand over the documents or "face immediate loss of Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification."

The particular certification authorises universities to issue forms to admit international students, which they can use to apply for visas to enter the United States.

On Wednesday, the DHS also announced the cancellation of two federal grants worth $2.7 million.

A rep of Harvard revealed that the university is aware of Noem's demands but they stand firm on their decision that they "will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights."

According to The Harvard Crimson, a student newspaper, the DHS letter claims that Harvard has created a "hostile learning environment," for its Jewish students.

Along with that, it has also demanded that the university share information of visa holders who are "threats to other students or university personal."

This decision was made after Harvard refused to suspend diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, enact merit-based hiring, and ban masks at campus protests.

Taiwanese military tests members loyalty amid Chinese residency permits scandal

Taiwanese military tests members loyalty amid Chinese residency permits scandal
Cristiano Ronaldo makes major ‘life’ announcement: ‘Step into my world’

Cristiano Ronaldo makes major ‘life’ announcement: ‘Step into my world’
Margot Robbie returns home to Australia with newborn son: Photo

Margot Robbie returns home to Australia with newborn son: Photo
Neymar breaks down into tears after Santos latest injury setback

Neymar breaks down into tears after Santos latest injury setback
Taiwanese military tests members loyalty amid Chinese residency permits scandal
Taiwanese military tests members loyalty amid Chinese residency permits scandal
UK cracks down on EU cheese, meat imports over health concerns
UK cracks down on EU cheese, meat imports over health concerns
United Airlines plane engine catches fire after hitting animal on runway
United Airlines plane engine catches fire after hitting animal on runway
California becomes first US state to files lawsuit over tariff plan
California becomes first US state to files lawsuit over tariff plan
US slam door shut on wrongly deported man: ‘Not coming back’
US slam door shut on wrongly deported man: ‘Not coming back’
US judge threatens contempt against Trump officials over deportation dispute
US judge threatens contempt against Trump officials over deportation dispute
EU unveils list of 7 ‘safe’ countries for fast-track migrant returns
EU unveils list of 7 ‘safe’ countries for fast-track migrant returns
Gene Hackman: Disturbing bodycam footage shows hoarding conditions at home
Gene Hackman: Disturbing bodycam footage shows hoarding conditions at home
UK Supreme Court clarifies legal definition of woman: ‘biological sex’
UK Supreme Court clarifies legal definition of woman: ‘biological sex’
Biden slams Trump for destroying SSA in first post-presidency speech
Biden slams Trump for destroying SSA in first post-presidency speech
5 most bizarre festivals celebrated all around the world
5 most bizarre festivals celebrated all around the world
Peru sentences former President Ollanta Humala, wife to 15 years imprisonment
Peru sentences former President Ollanta Humala, wife to 15 years imprisonment