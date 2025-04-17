Harvard University lands in trouble as US DHS pressure intensifies

Harvard University has come across huge threats from US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) over disciplinary records.
As reported by CNN, on Wednesday, April 16, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem shared that the agency would be taking away Harvard's ability to host international students if it does not share records of foreign students' "illegal and violent activities."
According to DHS, Noem gave the university till April 30, 2025 to hand over the documents or "face immediate loss of Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification."
The particular certification authorises universities to issue forms to admit international students, which they can use to apply for visas to enter the United States.
On Wednesday, the DHS also announced the cancellation of two federal grants worth $2.7 million.
A rep of Harvard revealed that the university is aware of Noem's demands but they stand firm on their decision that they "will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights."
According to The Harvard Crimson, a student newspaper, the DHS letter claims that Harvard has created a "hostile learning environment," for its Jewish students.
Along with that, it has also demanded that the university share information of visa holders who are "threats to other students or university personal."
This decision was made after Harvard refused to suspend diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, enact merit-based hiring, and ban masks at campus protests.