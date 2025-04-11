Sci-Tech

YouTube announces free AI-centric music generator

YouTube's AI-powered music generator is only available to creators who have already accessed Creator Music

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 11, 2025
YouTube announced a significant new feature, enabling creators to use cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology to generate custom instrumental backing music to add to their videos.

The video-sharing platform shared that it is set to introduce an update to its Creator Music marketplace that will let creators generate the latest tunes using AI prompts.

Availability:

Currently, the AI-powered music generator is only available to creators who have already accessed Creator Music.

The marketplace was particularly designed to simplify for creators to browse music to add to their videos and know its price.

The Music Assistant tab is available in Creator Music. In the free text field, users can describe the kind of music they want to create.

Once the tracks are generated, creators can easily install and add them to their videos.

Notably, the Creator music is available for free, and it is currently accessible to U.S. creators in the YouTube Partner Program.

In addition, YouTube experimented with a similar generative AI feature known as "Dream Truck” centred by DeepMind’s Lyria, enabling users to create 30-second music tracks in a professional style. 

