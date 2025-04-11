Sci-Tech

Top upcoming celestial events of April 2025 you shouldn't miss

Lyrid meteor shower, will peak on April 21-22 is the most popular meteor showers

  • April 11, 2025
This April, stargazers can expect four breathtaking and rare celestial events, which will turn the month into a visual treat for astronomy admirers.

From a pink full micromoon to a "celestial smiley face" alignment, the sky will be illuminated this month.

Top astronomical events of April 2025:

Here are the top astronomical events to look out for:

A pink full moon:

Catch a stunning glimpse of a pink full moon on April 12, at 8:22 p.m. ET.

The full moon will be smaller than usual, as it will be at the most distant point from Earth in its orbit, as reported by Timeanddate.com.

Lyrid meteor shower:

The Lyrid meteor shower is likely to be at its peak on April 21-22. According to the American Meteor Society, the moon will be 40% in brightness.

The best time to view the stunning meteor shower is on the evening of April 21, before the rising of the waning crescent moon.

Moon alignment with Venus and Saturn to 'smile':

On April 25, up to 30 minutes before sunrise, a waning crescent moon is expected to create a triangle with Venus and Saturn, as reported by EarthSky.

A new supermoon:

According to EarthSky, the closest new supermoon of the year arrives on April 27. The moon will be at a distance of 221,917 miles from Earth.

However, new supermoons are often invisible during this phase. 

