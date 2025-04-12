Justin Bieber makes first appearance after bombshell announcement

Justin Bieber has finally made the first appearance after stepping away from his fashion label Drew House.
On April 11, the Beauty and a Beat singer was spotted with wife Hailey Bieber getting coffee in Palm Springs, California.
Justin, 31, looked draper in his old Believe Tour t-shirt. His old merch featured a list of 2013 tour dates and cities.
Meanwhile, the Rhode founder, 28, went for a casual look with a mint green hoodie paired with ripped denim shorts and a gray baseball hat.
Justin‘s appearance comes after he revealed that he has parted ways from his fashion brand Drew House, which he co-founded in 2018 with his former stylist Ryan Good.
He said in a statement, “I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand. Drew House doesn’t represent me or my family or life. If your [sic] rocking with me the human Justin Bieber don’t waste ur money on Drew House.”
Recently, the That Should Be Me singer is spending time in California to attend Coachella music festival, which will take place between Apr 11 – Apr 20.