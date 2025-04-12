Entertainment

Justin Bieber makes first appearance after bombshell announcement

Justin Bieber rocks iconic 'Believe Tour' merch with wife Hailey Bieber

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 12, 2025
Justin Bieber makes first appearance after bombshell announcement
Justin Bieber makes first appearance after bombshell announcement

Justin Bieber has finally made the first appearance after stepping away from his fashion label Drew House.

On April 11, the Beauty and a Beat singer was spotted with wife Hailey Bieber getting coffee in Palm Springs, California.

Justin, 31, looked draper in his old Believe Tour t-shirt. His old merch featured a list of 2013 tour dates and cities.

Meanwhile, the Rhode founder, 28, went for a casual look with a mint green hoodie paired with ripped denim shorts and a gray baseball hat.

PC: JUST JARED
PC: JUST JARED

Justin‘s appearance comes after he revealed that he has parted ways from his fashion brand Drew House, which he co-founded in 2018 with his former stylist Ryan Good.

He said in a statement, “I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand. Drew House doesn’t represent me or my family or life. If your [sic] rocking with me the human Justin Bieber don’t waste ur money on Drew House.”

Recently, the That Should Be Me singer is spending time in California to attend Coachella music festival, which will take place between Apr 11 – Apr 20.

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary
UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads

UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads
Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars
Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers

Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers
Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars
Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars
BLACKPINK Lisa ignites Coachella Stage with electrifying performance
BLACKPINK Lisa ignites Coachella Stage with electrifying performance
Pilita Corrales, known as Asia's Queen of Songs, passes away at 85
Pilita Corrales, known as Asia's Queen of Songs, passes away at 85
‘X-Men’ costars Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber reunite in Off-Broadway plays
‘X-Men’ costars Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber reunite in Off-Broadway plays
Bella Thorne makes shocking claims about 'Girl' co-star
Bella Thorne makes shocking claims about 'Girl' co-star
Canadian director Ted Kotcheff, known for ‘Weekend at Bernie's’ dies at 94
Canadian director Ted Kotcheff, known for ‘Weekend at Bernie's’ dies at 94
Gigi Hadid melts hearts with rare pics of her & Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid melts hearts with rare pics of her & Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai
Kylie Jenner stuns in yellow latex dress on Coachella day one
Kylie Jenner stuns in yellow latex dress on Coachella day one
Taylor Swift fans blast ‘New Heights’ podcast over Travis Kelce 'cringey' move
Taylor Swift fans blast ‘New Heights’ podcast over Travis Kelce 'cringey' move
Celine Dion marks 35th anniversary of ‘Unison’ with special surprise
Celine Dion marks 35th anniversary of ‘Unison’ with special surprise
Eva Mendes expresses pride in husband Ryan Gosling for milestone achievement
Eva Mendes expresses pride in husband Ryan Gosling for milestone achievement
Ed Sheeran drops soulful Delhi rooftop cover of ‘Azizam’
Ed Sheeran drops soulful Delhi rooftop cover of ‘Azizam’