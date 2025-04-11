World

King Tut’s face revealed by AI after groundbreaking DNA discovery: SEE

New AI images provides a clearer and more realistic view of his facial features based on scientific data

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 11, 2025
King Tut’s face revealed by AI after groundbreaking DNA discovery: SEE
King Tut’s face revealed by AI after groundbreaking DNA discovery: SEE

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been used to generate images showing what ancient Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun may have really looked like.

These AI-generated images were made following major DNA discovery related to the young king, offering a clearer and more realistic view of his facial features based on scientific data.

More than 100 years ago, archaeologist Howard Carter opened a tomb in Egypt that had been sealed for centuries.

Inside the tomb was mummified body of Tutankhamun, a young Egyptian king who died suddenly around the age of 18.

Experts think Tutankhamun was about 5 feet 6 inches tall, had a thin body, a head that was a bit longer than average and very noticeable front teeth.

King Tut’s face revealed by AI after groundbreaking DNA discovery: SEE

Dr. Yehia Gad, a geneticist involved in the research, said DNA tests on Tutankhamun’s remains revealed a surprising fact that his parents are brother and sister, which was a big surprise for us. A lot of incest happened... they didn’t like to let royal and non-royal blood mix, so they tried to keep it within the royal family.”

In ancient Egypt, it was common for pharaohs and royal families to marry close relatives including siblings to keep their divine bloodline pure.

CT scans and further examination of his remains showed that he had a clubfoot, a cleft palate, necrosis in his left foot and may have required walking stick, several of which were found in his tomb.

King Tut’s face revealed by AI after groundbreaking DNA discovery: SEE

Additionally, DNA tests also showed that he had contracted malaria multiple times, which along with his other health problems likely contributed to his early death.

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary
UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads

UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads
Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars
Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers

Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers
UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads
UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads
Delta passengers stranded for hours at Alabama airport without customs
Delta passengers stranded for hours at Alabama airport without customs
Menendez brothers score big win: Judge favors resentencing bid
Menendez brothers score big win: Judge favors resentencing bid
US Envoy Witkoff holds 'productive' talks with Putin on Ukraine
US Envoy Witkoff holds 'productive' talks with Putin on Ukraine
Bournemouth road tragedy: Child killed in horrific van accident
Bournemouth road tragedy: Child killed in horrific van accident
Guinness World Record: Marie Robinson sets record for largest mouth gap
Guinness World Record: Marie Robinson sets record for largest mouth gap
Boca Raton plane crash: Three dead as aircraft explodes into flames on busy road
Boca Raton plane crash: Three dead as aircraft explodes into flames on busy road
Thailand to observe Songkran, traditional festival to celebrate New Year
Thailand to observe Songkran, traditional festival to celebrate New Year
Greenland base commander fired over disputed email on VP Vance's criticism
Greenland base commander fired over disputed email on VP Vance's criticism
Xi 'not afraid' as China increases tariffs on US goods in retaliation
Xi 'not afraid' as China increases tariffs on US goods in retaliation
US court orders Trump to return wrongly deported man from El Salvador
US court orders Trump to return wrongly deported man from El Salvador
Elon Musk personal life: Everything to know about his children's mothers
Elon Musk personal life: Everything to know about his children's mothers