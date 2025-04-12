Entertainment

Gigi Hadid melts hearts with rare pics of her & Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are co-parenting their daughter Khai following their separation after six-year together

  by Web Desk
  • |
  April 12, 2025
Gigi Hadid delighted fans by sharing rare glimpses of her 4-year-old daughter, whom she co-parents with ex Zayn Malik.

The Victoria Secret model took to her Instagram account to share rare images of her four-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend the One Direction alum.

In a shared post, Gigi chose not to show her baby Khai’s face.

She posted a snap of Khai from her back, riding a small bicycle with training wheels along a paved path in a scenic, wooded area.

One photo from the carousel shows Khai working in an educational activity workbook, while another featured her skipping through a stream of water

The mother of one, who is currently dating Bradley Cooper, dropped the snaps along with a caption, “I’m sorry I dump quarterly I think it’s just how my brain works lol. This is what we did while the snow melted …”

To note, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik dated for nearly six years, with periods of separation and reconciliation.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Khai, in September 2020.

Now she is in a relationship with 50-year-old Maestro director and star Bradley.

