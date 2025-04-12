‘X-Men’ costars Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber reunite in Off-Broadway plays 

Hugh Jackman and Liev Schreiber are having the X-Men reunion!
The X-Men Origins: Wolverine duo, known for their iconic roles as Wolverine and Sabretooth in the franchise, have reunited for two off-Broadway plays after 16 years.
Jackman is set to grace the stage in Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes while Schreiber appears in Creditors.
Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, the Deadpool and Wolverine star expressed his excitement about working with Schreiber again.
“Now and then!!! Amazing to be back together in a rehearsal studio. While we’re working on two distinctly different plays - most performances are back to back,” he wrote alongside an old and recent photo of them standing side by side.
The shows are produced by Audible and Together Productions, a new company launched by Jackman and producer Sonia Friedman
Jackman further added, “When Sonia and I set out to create Together Productions, we made a list of actors who we’d love to join us. Liev answered the call. Can’t wait to get back on the stage. (My first time in an off Broadway production). And then to dream of what and who comes for the next round of plays.”
The two plays will run simultaneously, with Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes starting on April 28 and Creditors debuting on May 10.