Entertainment

'Stranger Things', 'Wednesday' & more: 7 Halloween trends TV already predicted

Here are 7 times TV shows perfectly predicted (or created) real-life Halloween trends

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Stranger Things, Wednesday & more: 7 Halloween trends TV already predicted
'Stranger Things', 'Wednesday' & more: 7 Halloween trends TV already predicted

October brings the spooky vibes, and as the month winds down, the world gears up for one of the most creative celebrations of the year — Halloween.

To celebrate this festivity, pop culture sets the stage for spookiest looks as it offers haunting costumes and throwback fashion moments.

Over the years, binge-worthy series have not only entertained fans but also predicted real-life costume crazes and aesthetic waves that took over October 31st.

Whether it’s the retro revival sparked by Stranger Things or the gothic elegance inspired by Wednesday, these shows turned fictional wardrobes into festive phenomena.

7 times TV shows perfectly predicted (or created) real-life Halloween trends

Stranger Things

Stranger Things, Wednesday & more: 7 Halloween trends TV already predicted

For Stranger Things Halloween costumes, channel Eleven with her pink dress or Season 4 mall look, try a DIY alphabet wall shirt, or rock Eddie Munson’s leather jacket.

Go spooky as the Demogorgon, nostalgic with the boys’ Ghostbusters outfits, or classic as Nancy, Steve, or Robin from Scoops Ahoy.

Squid Game

Stranger Things, Wednesday & more: 7 Halloween trends TV already predicted

The Squid Game fan can go for the green track suit or a red jumpsuits on this Halloween season.

KPop Demon Hunters

Stranger Things, Wednesday & more: 7 Halloween trends TV already predicted

In this Halloween season, the KPop Demon Hunters fans can style with a mix of streetwear flair, neon colors, and key character touches like Rumi’s jacket or Zoey’s hoodie.

Only Murders in the Building

Stranger Things, Wednesday & more: 7 Halloween trends TV already predicted

For Only Murders in the Building Halloween costumes, you can dress as the main trio (Charles, Oliver, and Mabel) or other characters like Howard.

The Last of Us

Stranger Things, Wednesday & more: 7 Halloween trends TV already predicted

The Last of Us Halloween costumes gives the option to dress up as Joel or Ellie with rugged, layered clothing like plaid shirts and worn jeans, or create a terrifying Infected look with tattered clothes and makeup.

Peaky Blinders

Stranger Things, Wednesday & more: 7 Halloween trends TV already predicted

Flat caps, tailored coats, vests: this period-piece show gave rise to sharp, vintage-looking Halloween costumes rather than spooky gimmicks.

Wednesday

Stranger Things, Wednesday & more: 7 Halloween trends TV already predicted

Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams didn’t just resurrect a classic character; she rebooted a whole aesthetic. Her all-black wardrobe, braids, and moody dance inspired TikTokers, fashion brands, and Halloween goers alike.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Tom Cruise feeling 'used' after Ana de Armas break up: 'still in shock'

Tom Cruise feeling 'used' after Ana de Armas break up: 'still in shock'
'Broken heart' Tom Cruise finally reacts to Ana de Armas split after whirlwind romance

Why Kim Kardashian thinks the 1969 Apollo 11 mission was fake

Why Kim Kardashian thinks the 1969 Apollo 11 mission was fake
'The Kardashians' star claimed that Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong’s Apollo 11 mission never happened

Sydney Sweeney dazzles in daring glittery gown at 2025 Variety Power of Women

Sydney Sweeney dazzles in daring glittery gown at 2025 Variety Power of Women
The ‘Christy’ starlet, Sydney Sweeney honors Christy Martin in her powerful speech to celebrate the power of women

Halloween 2025: 5 Horror movies locations to visit this spooky season

Halloween 2025: 5 Horror movies locations to visit this spooky season
Here are daunting real-life places where the scariest films were made

Billie Eilish delivers powerful message during WSJ Innovator Awards speech

Billie Eilish delivers powerful message during WSJ Innovator Awards speech
The 'Birds of a Feather' singer shared a strong message to billionaires at the 2025 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards

Selena Gomez makes bombshell revelation about her new song ‘In The Dark’

Selena Gomez makes bombshell revelation about her new song ‘In The Dark’
Selena Gomez released a new song and music video for Nobody Wants This Season 2 on October 23

Justin Bieber ‘focused’ for his first-ever Coachella headlining performance

Justin Bieber ‘focused’ for his first-ever Coachella headlining performance
Justin Bieber will headline alongside pop star Sabrina Carpenter, reggaeton artist Karol G and EDM star Anyma

Billie Eilish joins Hailey Bieber to bring star power to 2025 WSJ Innovator Awards

Billie Eilish joins Hailey Bieber to bring star power to 2025 WSJ Innovator Awards
The ‘Birds of a Feather’ hitmaker poses with Hailey Bieber at the 2025 Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' prison life: New details laid bare mogul’s Halloween plans

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' prison life: New details laid bare mogul’s Halloween plans
The disgraced music mogul is set to spend this year’s night behind bars as he was sentenced to 50 months in prison

Buzz Aldrin emotionally announces death of wife Anca Faur at 66

Buzz Aldrin emotionally announces death of wife Anca Faur at 66
Buzz Aldrin’s wife Anca Faur dies after two years of marriage after suffering a tragic illness

Pierre Robert, WMMR radio jockey, passes away tragically at 70

Pierre Robert, WMMR radio jockey, passes away tragically at 70
Legendary radio personality and WMMR host Pierre Robert found dead in his home at age 70

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy in car crash, sparks fans' concern

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy in car crash, sparks fans' concern
Kate Cassidy shared an emotional Instagram Story about her late beau, Liam Payne, after surviving a car crash