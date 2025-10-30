'Stranger Things', 'Wednesday' & more: 7 Halloween trends TV already predicted

October brings the spooky vibes, and as the month winds down, the world gears up for one of the most creative celebrations of the year — Halloween.
To celebrate this festivity, pop culture sets the stage for spookiest looks as it offers haunting costumes and throwback fashion moments.
Over the years, binge-worthy series have not only entertained fans but also predicted real-life costume crazes and aesthetic waves that took over October 31st.
Whether it’s the retro revival sparked by Stranger Things or the gothic elegance inspired by Wednesday, these shows turned fictional wardrobes into festive phenomena.
7 times TV shows perfectly predicted (or created) real-life Halloween trends
Stranger Things
For Stranger Things Halloween costumes, channel Eleven with her pink dress or Season 4 mall look, try a DIY alphabet wall shirt, or rock Eddie Munson’s leather jacket.
Go spooky as the Demogorgon, nostalgic with the boys’ Ghostbusters outfits, or classic as Nancy, Steve, or Robin from Scoops Ahoy.
Squid Game
The Squid Game fan can go for the green track suit or a red jumpsuits on this Halloween season.
KPop Demon Hunters
In this Halloween season, the KPop Demon Hunters fans can style with a mix of streetwear flair, neon colors, and key character touches like Rumi’s jacket or Zoey’s hoodie.
Only Murders in the Building
For Only Murders in the Building Halloween costumes, you can dress as the main trio (Charles, Oliver, and Mabel) or other characters like Howard.
The Last of Us
The Last of Us Halloween costumes gives the option to dress up as Joel or Ellie with rugged, layered clothing like plaid shirts and worn jeans, or create a terrifying Infected look with tattered clothes and makeup.
Peaky Blinders
Flat caps, tailored coats, vests: this period-piece show gave rise to sharp, vintage-looking Halloween costumes rather than spooky gimmicks.
Wednesday
Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams didn’t just resurrect a classic character; she rebooted a whole aesthetic. Her all-black wardrobe, braids, and moody dance inspired TikTokers, fashion brands, and Halloween goers alike.