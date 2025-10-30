Why Kim Kardashian thinks the 1969 Apollo 11 mission was fake

Kim Kardashian has sparked controversy by claiming the 1969 moon landing never happened.
The 45-year-old media personality tried to convince All’s Fair co-star Sarah Paulson, 50, that Buzz Aldrin, 95, and Neil Armstrong’s Apollo 11 mission never happened, as seen in the October 30 episode of The Kardashians.
"I'm sending you, so far, a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and... the other one," Kim told Paulson.
"Yes, do it," Paulson reacted as Kim demonstrated what she meant with a sample.
Kim added, "This girl says, 'What was the scariest moment?' And [Aldrin] goes, 'There was no scary moment, cause it didn’t happen. It could've been scary, but it wasn't, cause it didn't happen.”
Kim argued that the astronaut’s age causes him to stumble over comments like that, admitting, “So I think it didn’t happen. "
Paulson told the SKIMS founder that she was going to go on a "massive deep dive" after seeing what Kim had shared her.
Kim admitted in a confessional that she sends the actress "conspiracies all the time."
Back in her trailer, a producer asked Kim to clarify that she doesn’t believe astronauts walked on the moon, she noted, “I don’t think we did. I think it was fake."
"I’ve seen a few videos [of] Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn’t happen. He says it all the time now, in interviews," Kim claimed.
She listed reasons for her belief in the conspiracy theory, questioning the flag, footprints, and absence of stars. When a producer asked how she’d respond to critics,
Kim said, “They’re gonna say I’m crazy no matter what. But like, go to TikTok. See for yourself.”
To note, Buzz Aldrin has always maintained that the 1969 Apollo 11 mission was real and has spent decades defending its legacy.