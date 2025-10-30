Entertainment

Why Kim Kardashian thinks the 1969 Apollo 11 mission was fake

'The Kardashians' star claimed that Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong’s Apollo 11 mission never happened

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Why Kim Kardashian thinks the 1969 Apollo 11 mission was fake
Why Kim Kardashian thinks the 1969 Apollo 11 mission was fake

Kim Kardashian has sparked controversy by claiming the 1969 moon landing never happened.

The 45-year-old media personality tried to convince All’s Fair co-star Sarah Paulson, 50, that Buzz Aldrin, 95, and Neil Armstrong’s Apollo 11 mission never happened, as seen in the October 30 episode of The Kardashians.

"I'm sending you, so far, a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and... the other one," Kim told Paulson.

"Yes, do it," Paulson reacted as Kim demonstrated what she meant with a sample.

Kim added, "This girl says, 'What was the scariest moment?' And [Aldrin] goes, 'There was no scary moment, cause it didn’t happen. It could've been scary, but it wasn't, cause it didn't happen.”

Kim argued that the astronaut’s age causes him to stumble over comments like that, admitting, “So I think it didn’t happen. "

Paulson told the SKIMS founder that she was going to go on a "massive deep dive" after seeing what Kim had shared her.

Kim admitted in a confessional that she sends the actress "conspiracies all the time."

Back in her trailer, a producer asked Kim to clarify that she doesn’t believe astronauts walked on the moon, she noted, “I don’t think we did. I think it was fake."

"I’ve seen a few videos [of] Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn’t happen. He says it all the time now, in interviews," Kim claimed.

She listed reasons for her belief in the conspiracy theory, questioning the flag, footprints, and absence of stars. When a producer asked how she’d respond to critics,

Kim said, “They’re gonna say I’m crazy no matter what. But like, go to TikTok. See for yourself.”

To note, Buzz Aldrin has always maintained that the 1969 Apollo 11 mission was real and has spent decades defending its legacy.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Billie Eilish admits hit song 'Birds of a Feather' almost got cut from album

Billie Eilish admits hit song 'Birds of a Feather' almost got cut from album
Billie Eilish donates millions at 2025 WSJ Innovator Awards in NYC

NewJeans fails to break free from Ador as Kesha shows support amid legal battle

NewJeans fails to break free from Ador as Kesha shows support amid legal battle
A Seoul court has ordered K-pop girl group, NewJeans, to honour agreement with Ador until 2029

Tom Cruise feeling 'used' after Ana de Armas break up: 'still in shock'

Tom Cruise feeling 'used' after Ana de Armas break up: 'still in shock'
'Broken heart' Tom Cruise finally reacts to Ana de Armas split after whirlwind romance

'Stranger Things', 'Wednesday' & more: 7 Halloween trends TV already predicted

'Stranger Things', 'Wednesday' & more: 7 Halloween trends TV already predicted
Here are 7 times TV shows perfectly predicted (or created) real-life Halloween trends

Sydney Sweeney dazzles in daring glittery gown at 2025 Variety Power of Women

Sydney Sweeney dazzles in daring glittery gown at 2025 Variety Power of Women
The ‘Christy’ starlet, Sydney Sweeney honors Christy Martin in her powerful speech to celebrate the power of women

Halloween 2025: 5 Horror movies locations to visit this spooky season

Halloween 2025: 5 Horror movies locations to visit this spooky season
Here are daunting real-life places where the scariest films were made

Billie Eilish delivers powerful message during WSJ Innovator Awards speech

Billie Eilish delivers powerful message during WSJ Innovator Awards speech
The 'Birds of a Feather' singer shared a strong message to billionaires at the 2025 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards

Selena Gomez makes bombshell revelation about her new song ‘In The Dark’

Selena Gomez makes bombshell revelation about her new song ‘In The Dark’
Selena Gomez released a new song and music video for Nobody Wants This Season 2 on October 23

Justin Bieber ‘focused’ for his first-ever Coachella headlining performance

Justin Bieber ‘focused’ for his first-ever Coachella headlining performance
Justin Bieber will headline alongside pop star Sabrina Carpenter, reggaeton artist Karol G and EDM star Anyma

Billie Eilish joins Hailey Bieber to bring star power to 2025 WSJ Innovator Awards

Billie Eilish joins Hailey Bieber to bring star power to 2025 WSJ Innovator Awards
The ‘Birds of a Feather’ hitmaker poses with Hailey Bieber at the 2025 Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' prison life: New details laid bare mogul’s Halloween plans

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' prison life: New details laid bare mogul’s Halloween plans
The disgraced music mogul is set to spend this year’s night behind bars as he was sentenced to 50 months in prison

Buzz Aldrin emotionally announces death of wife Anca Faur at 66

Buzz Aldrin emotionally announces death of wife Anca Faur at 66
Buzz Aldrin’s wife Anca Faur dies after two years of marriage after suffering a tragic illness