Entertainment

NewJeans fails to break free from Ador as Kesha shows support amid legal battle

A Seoul court has ordered K-pop girl group, NewJeans, to honour agreement with Ador until 2029

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
NewJeans fails to break free from Ador as Kesha shows support amid legal battle
NewJeans fails to break free from Ador as Kesha shows support amid legal battle

K-pop group NewJeans has lost a legal battle seeking to terminate its exclusive contract with record label Ador.

On Thursday, October 30, a Seoul court ruled that the group's agreement with its management agency remained valid and they should honour it until 2029, unless they won an appeal.

The court rejected the group's claim that the label's alleged misconduct and the dismissal of the band's former creative director and Ador's former CEO Min Hee Jin would be grounds to end the contract.

Furthermore, the Super Shy hitmakers were also ordered to bear the costs of the suit.

NewJeans' legal representative at Sejong Law Firm shared that the members "respect the court's judgement"; however, it would be difficult to mend the relationship between the agency and the artists, and they will be filing for an appeal.

Following the court's decision, fans of the group flooded the social media platform to show their support for the group, including American singer Kesha, who penned on X, "My heart is with you NewJeans."

Kesha shows public support to NewJeans after courts decision
Kesha shows public support to NewJeans after court's decision

The five-member girl group, including Hanni, Danielle, Minji, Hyein, and Haerin, announced last year that they were leaving the agency, citing mistreatment and manipulation.

The case rocked South Korea's entertainment industry, where record labels have a questionable amount of power and control over their artists.

Formed in July 2022, NewJeans, whose members are aged from 17 to 21, had enjoyed rapid success before their dramatic fallout with the agency.

The group's announcement to split from Ador, which was made in November last year during a press conference, came after a long and public spat between Min Hee-jin and Ador, as well as its parent company, Hybe, one of South Korea's biggest music labels.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter arrests 'pretty' 'Girl Meets World' costar Corey Fogelmanis in NYC

Sabrina Carpenter arrests 'pretty' 'Girl Meets World' costar Corey Fogelmanis in NYC
The reunion came two days after Sabrina Carpenter sneaked into the 'I Wish You All the Best' premiere to support Corey Fogelmanis

Billie Eilish admits hit song 'Birds of a Feather' almost got cut from album

Billie Eilish admits hit song 'Birds of a Feather' almost got cut from album
Billie Eilish donates millions at 2025 WSJ Innovator Awards in NYC

Tom Cruise feeling 'used' after Ana de Armas break up: 'still in shock'

Tom Cruise feeling 'used' after Ana de Armas break up: 'still in shock'
'Broken heart' Tom Cruise finally reacts to Ana de Armas split after whirlwind romance

Why Kim Kardashian thinks the 1969 Apollo 11 mission was fake

Why Kim Kardashian thinks the 1969 Apollo 11 mission was fake
'The Kardashians' star claimed that Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong’s Apollo 11 mission never happened

'Stranger Things', 'Wednesday' & more: 7 Halloween trends TV already predicted

'Stranger Things', 'Wednesday' & more: 7 Halloween trends TV already predicted
Here are 7 times TV shows perfectly predicted (or created) real-life Halloween trends

Sydney Sweeney dazzles in daring glittery gown at 2025 Variety Power of Women

Sydney Sweeney dazzles in daring glittery gown at 2025 Variety Power of Women
The ‘Christy’ starlet, Sydney Sweeney honors Christy Martin in her powerful speech to celebrate the power of women

Halloween 2025: 5 Horror movies locations to visit this spooky season

Halloween 2025: 5 Horror movies locations to visit this spooky season
Here are daunting real-life places where the scariest films were made

Billie Eilish delivers powerful message during WSJ Innovator Awards speech

Billie Eilish delivers powerful message during WSJ Innovator Awards speech
The 'Birds of a Feather' singer shared a strong message to billionaires at the 2025 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards

Selena Gomez makes bombshell revelation about her new song ‘In The Dark’

Selena Gomez makes bombshell revelation about her new song ‘In The Dark’
Selena Gomez released a new song and music video for Nobody Wants This Season 2 on October 23

Justin Bieber ‘focused’ for his first-ever Coachella headlining performance

Justin Bieber ‘focused’ for his first-ever Coachella headlining performance
Justin Bieber will headline alongside pop star Sabrina Carpenter, reggaeton artist Karol G and EDM star Anyma

Billie Eilish joins Hailey Bieber to bring star power to 2025 WSJ Innovator Awards

Billie Eilish joins Hailey Bieber to bring star power to 2025 WSJ Innovator Awards
The ‘Birds of a Feather’ hitmaker poses with Hailey Bieber at the 2025 Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' prison life: New details laid bare mogul’s Halloween plans

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' prison life: New details laid bare mogul’s Halloween plans
The disgraced music mogul is set to spend this year’s night behind bars as he was sentenced to 50 months in prison