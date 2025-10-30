Sydney Sweeney dazzles in daring glittery gown at 2025 Variety Power of Women

When it comes to mesmerizing in daring ensembles, Sydney Sweeney never misses!
At the 2025 Variety Power of Women event held in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, October 29, the 28-year-old American actress exuded breathtaking charm in a dazzling glittery gown.
The Euphoria starlet slipped into a sheer, silver-mesh gown with floor-grazing hem and short sleeves, sparkling brightly at the glitzy event.
To give a bold edge to her look, Sweeney ditched the undergarments, daringly displaying her skin in the sheer ensemble.
With her short, blonde locks styled in soft, wavy curls, Sydney Sweeney let her sparkling gown take center stage, keeping makeup minimal and accessories simple with just diamond earrings and rings.
The Immaculate actress was honoured at Variety’s Power of Women 2025 event in recognition of her dual role both in front of and behind the camera, as she stars in and produces her new biopic, Christy.
After receiving the prestigious honor, Sweeney delivered a powerful speech, in which she celebrated the power of women and also honored Christy Martin – former professional boxer.
“Tonight is about celebrating the power of women, the power to rise, to fight and to keep believing in yourself even when no one else does. And as much as I am incredibly honored to be recognized as one of these women, there's someone way more important, special than me that I would like to dedicate this to,” Sydney began.
The Anyone But You actress continued, “She is a woman who not only redefine an entire sport, but whose struggles with domestic violence and sexual identity gave a voice to so many who might not have had one. She is a true hero. You are an ultimate underdog. Chris Martin.”
“To every young girl out there, I hope that you know that your power is already within you. So tonight I want to honor all the women who get back up in big and small ways, in public and in private, and I want to highlight the National Center on Domestic and Sexual Violence. It's an incredible organization working to end abuse and empower survivors to rebuild their lives,” she added.
The actress concluded, “So thank you so much for this and I hope you guys have a really good night.”
Sydney Sweeney starrer Christy is slated to release on November 7, 2025.