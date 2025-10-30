Tom Cruise feeling 'used' after Ana de Armas break up: 'still in shock'

Entertainment

  • By Riba Shaikh
Tom Cruise's feelings over break up with Ana de Armas have been revealed.

Ana and Tom - who were rumoured to be in a relationship since February this year have parted ways, as confirmed by a well-place source only last week.

Just days after the news of their sudden break up, a well-place source has revealed how The Mission: Impossible hitmaker has been coping with this "painful" situations as he was seeing future with the Ghosted actor.

"Tom’s been putting on a brave face, but this breakup has been very painful," a source told Heat magazine.

"It’s no secret he was ring shopping and planning for the future with Ana, so this has thrown him for a loop, he’s still in shock," they added.

The source further revealed, "He had very high hopes and it’s all fallen apart and he’s having to face his big fear that he’s somehow undateable."

"He’s saying he feels used and that Ana suddenly went from red hot to ice cold as soon as she had no use for him," they added.

The source also claimed that anyone who knows The Firm actor well can tell that is having a hard time coping with it.

Not only that he is heartbroken — he also feels humiliated as he had confided in many people that this relationship was genuine.

