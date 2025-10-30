Entertainment

Halloween 2025: 5 Horror movies locations to visit this spooky season

Here are daunting real-life places where the scariest films were made

  By Syeda Fazeelat
Horror movies may feel daunting, horrifying and sometimes they are.

Many iconic horror films were filmed in real spots that currently exist, offering all the horror enthusiasts an exciting chance to visit the places where the creepiest horror scenes were shot.

Here are a few real places behind the scariest films in the horror cinemas.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

The notorious Sawyer family farmhouse was originally shot in Round Rock, Texas, before shifting to Kingsland. The original site still offers a spine-chilling experience to all the fans.

The Ring

The Ring movie was shot in 2002 at a spooky lighthouse seen in the film, also exists in Newport, Oregon, named Yaquina Head Lighthouse.

The Exorcist

One of the scariest movies of all time, The Exorcist, was filmed in Washington, D.C, the house on 3600 Prospect Street NW and the steep “Exorcist Steps” on M Street became a must visit location for horror enthusiasts.

The Shining

The chilling Overlook Hotel was inspired by the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, a location where you get chills down the spine only by the thought of visiting there, as it’s itself considered a horror place.

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum

The South Korean horror film that takes cues from a real abandoned psychiatric hospital in Gwangju, recreated for the spooky scenes to make it feel real and bring a thrilling experience.

From Texas farmhouses to haunted hotels, these existing locations prove that horror can be discovered in everyday locations, if you have courage to enter.

