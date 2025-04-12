Entertainment

Pilita Corrales, known as Asia's Queen of Songs, passes away at 85

During her decades long career, Pilita Corrales recorded 135 albums in English, Filipino, Spanish, and Cebuan

  • April 12, 2025
Pilita Corrales has left her fans mourning!

The OPM legend, who is known as Asia's Queen of Songs, has passed away on Saturday, April 12 at the age of 85.

Corrales’ granddaughter, actress Janine Gutierrez confirmed her sad demise via an Instagram post.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mami and mamita, Pilita Corrales," Gutierrez wrote.

She continued, "Pilita touched the lives of many, not only with her songs but also with her kindness and generosity. She will be remembered for her contributions to the entertainment industry, but most of all for her love of life and family.”

“Please join us with your prayers and kind thoughts as we celebrate her beautiful life. Further details regarding memorial services will be shared soon,” the Lavender Fields actress added.

Corrales, who rose to fame with her soulful rendition of Come Closer to Me, began her career in Australia during the 1950s.

During her six decades long career, Corrales recorded 135 albums in English, Filipino, Spanish, and Cebuan.

She was also the first Filipino artist to perform at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, on the invitation of legendary Sammy Davis Jr. In 1972.

In addition to singing, Pilita Corrales also made her mark on Philippine television and cinema, appearing in numerous films from the late 1960s to the 1990s.

