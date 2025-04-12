Nikola Jokić makes NBA history with remarkable feat in Nuggets' win

Nikola Jokić has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming only third player in the NBA history to finish with a triple-double average.
In a game against Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, April 11 the player showcased his remarkable skills by scoring 26 points, collecting 16 rebounds and made 12 assist which helped his team, Denver Nuggets win the match with a score of 117-109.
As per BBC Sports, this victory helps the team stay tied for fourth place in the Western Conference rankings, with Los Angeles Laker in third, Houston Rockets in second and the Oklahoma City Thunder in first, with just one game left before the regular season ends.
Before Jokić only two other players, his current teammate Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson accomplished this remarkable feat.
Jokić, who has already won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award three times is once again one of the top MVP candidates this season alongside Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Not only this, Jokić has achieved 164 triple doubles in his NBA career, making him the second player in the NBA history to do so.
It is pertinent to note that the player with the highest number of triple-double is Russell, who holds the record with 203.