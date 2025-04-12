Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone update: All you need to know

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone developers Treyarch Studios and Raven Software have rolled out a new update for their respective titles.
Developer Studios on Saturday, April 12, 2025, revealed that the new update brings new bug fixes and adjustments to the shooters.
Alongside a new gameplay update, Treyarch Studios has also upgraded Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Featured Playlists with some brand-new 24/7 playlists, including Firing Range, Stakeout, and Nuketown; all of which now have their own 24/7 playlists available in-game.
To note, the new update adds a 3rd-person Moshpit and Small Map Moshpit and moves Sharpshooter to the dedicated Party Games section.
The update focused on the newest Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies map, but Warzone fans will be disappointed to discover that Raven Software has disabled the 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath Ammunition for the MX Guardian Shotgun.
Various other bug fixes have also been made in the latest Call of Duty: Warzone update, including a fix for an issue that caused players to remain stuck when attempting to loot a Loadout Crat.
Moreover, the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone update adjusted the controversial T-800 Terminator Operator Skin due to severe visibility issues, but most players feel a further nerf is still required.