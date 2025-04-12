Sports

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone update: All you need to know

New Call of Duty update adds 3rd-person Moshpit and Small Map Moshpit and moves Sharpshooter to dedicated section

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 12, 2025
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone update: All you need to know
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone update: All you need to know

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone developers Treyarch Studios and Raven Software have rolled out a new update for their respective titles.

Developer Studios on Saturday, April 12, 2025, revealed that the new update brings new bug fixes and adjustments to the shooters.

Alongside a new gameplay update, Treyarch Studios has also upgraded Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Featured Playlists with some brand-new 24/7 playlists, including Firing Range, Stakeout, and Nuketown; all of which now have their own 24/7 playlists available in-game.

To note, the new update adds a 3rd-person Moshpit and Small Map Moshpit and moves Sharpshooter to the dedicated Party Games section.

The update focused on the newest Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies map, but Warzone fans will be disappointed to discover that Raven Software has disabled the 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath Ammunition for the MX Guardian Shotgun.

Various other bug fixes have also been made in the latest Call of Duty: Warzone update, including a fix for an issue that caused players to remain stuck when attempting to loot a Loadout Crat.

Moreover, the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone update adjusted the controversial T-800 Terminator Operator Skin due to severe visibility issues, but most players feel a further nerf is still required.

Olivia Munn makes big confession about filming intimate scenes due to scars

Olivia Munn makes big confession about filming intimate scenes due to scars
Prince Harry makes cryptic claim against Royal Family

Prince Harry makes cryptic claim against Royal Family
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to win over Al Riyadh with stunning volley

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to win over Al Riyadh with stunning volley
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive open message for supporting war-hit Ukraine

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive open message for supporting war-hit Ukraine
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to win over Al Riyadh with stunning volley
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to win over Al Riyadh with stunning volley
Rory McIlroy ready to make history with first green jacket
Rory McIlroy ready to make history with first green jacket
Marvel Rivals Season 2 map leak: All you need to know
Marvel Rivals Season 2 map leak: All you need to know
Alcaraz aims for sixth Masters title against Musetti in Monte Carlo final
Alcaraz aims for sixth Masters title against Musetti in Monte Carlo final
Angel Reese shares emotional journey after her breakup with Cam’Ron Fletcher
Angel Reese shares emotional journey after her breakup with Cam’Ron Fletcher
ICC urged to recognize T10 cricket as official format after key discussions
ICC urged to recognize T10 cricket as official format after key discussions
Fortnite collabs with ‘Adventure Time,’ introduces new outfits, accessories
Fortnite collabs with ‘Adventure Time,’ introduces new outfits, accessories
Path of Exile 2's latest update includes respect to Ascendancy classes, more
Path of Exile 2's latest update includes respect to Ascendancy classes, more
Nikola Jokić makes NBA history with remarkable feat in Nuggets' win
Nikola Jokić makes NBA history with remarkable feat in Nuggets' win
LeBron James shares heartwarming moment with Wife Savannah after Lakers win
LeBron James shares heartwarming moment with Wife Savannah after Lakers win
Max Verstappen receives praise for impressive Japan Grand Prix performance
Max Verstappen receives praise for impressive Japan Grand Prix performance
Baldur's Gate 3's upcoming update: 12 new subclasses revealed
Baldur's Gate 3's upcoming update: 12 new subclasses revealed