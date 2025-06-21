Aryna Sabalenka makes thrilling comeback, beats Rybakina at Berlin Open

World No. 1 Sabalenka saves four match points to defeat Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals

Aryana Sabalenka has made a “crazy comeback” at Berlin after French Open heartbreak.

According to AP, world No. 1 on Friday saved four match points to beat Elena Rybakina 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-6 (6) in the quarterfinals of the Berlin Open at Steffi Graf Stadion.

During the final-set tie-breaker the Belarusian tennis star was 6-2 down, but she won six straight points in the last set to qualify for the eight semifinals of the 2025 season.

After winning the match, the three-time Grand Slam winner said, “Elena is a great player, and we’ve had a lot of tough battles. I have no idea how I was able to win those last points. I think I just got lucky.”

“I remember a long time ago when I was just starting, I won a lot of matches being down match points, and not so long ago I was thinking that it’s been a while since I’ve made a crazy comeback, and here I am,” she added.

The 27-year-old will now face off against Marketa Vondrousova, who defeated Ons Jabeur, in the quarter-finals of the Berlin Open on Saturday.

Notably, Sabalenka, who has so far won the Madrid Open, Miami Open, and Brisbane International in the 2025 season, has missed her chance to win a fourth major title after losing in the French Open finals to Coco Gauff and the Australian Open title to Madison Keys earlier this year.

