Novak Djokovic reveals most talented player among Federer, Nadal, and himself

Novak Djokovic has named the most talented tennis player among the Big Three: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and himself.
According to Bolavip, in a few of the sports debates that have always been enduring, one was surrounded by the tennis legends’ Big Three, who dominated the court for decades and collectively refined the modern era of the game and won 66 Grand Slam titles.
Djokovic, who is the youngest among the trio yet the most dominant with 24 major titles, recently revealed the name of the most talented player among the Big Three.
The 38-year-old told former Croatian soccer star Slaven Bilić on his podcast, “He uses his energy most efficiently. He moved so lightly, so elegantly and so efficiently, while Nadal is the opposite extreme, he dominated physically. I was somewhere in between, but I leaned more towards Nadal’s style of play.”
“Each of us had our own characteristics, and over time, as our rivalries developed, they evolved and strengthened. We always say that, all three of us, and I know they’ve said it too,” he added.
He believed that the rivalries between them contributed to their growth not only as a tennis player but also as a person.
Notably, although Federer and Nadal have taken retirement from professional tennis, Djokovic is still showcasing his talent and currently preparing to battle for his 25th Grand Slam title at the Wimbledon Championships.