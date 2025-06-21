Cristiano Ronaldo’s surprising wish to have Messi’s skills revealed by Louis Saha

Louis Saha has made a major claim about Cristiano Ronaldo that leaves many fans surprised!
Saha, who played for Manchester United and Everton said that Ronaldo would have like to have Lionel Messi's quick and flexible moments.
He thinks Ronaldo could have been an even greater player if he had Messi's agility along with his strong body.
What Louis Saha said?
While talking to Sportskeeda, Saha said, "The body of Cristiano, the size, the speed, the strength, that is something Messi could have been jealous of."
The player went on to share, "But Messi has the agility because of his smaller size. The amazing quality he has is based on his size. Cristiano is the same. He would say he’d love to have Messi’s agility. But he can play on his own. He can go in the air and nobody can challenge him, it’s like he’s a basketball player."
Saha said Messi is so strong that even if you try to push him, he won't fall and Messi knew that to be great, he needed to balance his skill well.
The 46-year-old added, "But Cristiano, with his physique, can conquer from the air, conquer the strike from 40 yards, and score, and do amazing things with his athleticism. So both of those guys managed to optimize what they have - opposite to each other."
Cristiano Ronaldo dominates all-time scoring charts:
Ronaldo now plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League while Messi plays for Inter Miami in MLS.
The Portuguese star has scored 938 goals in his career, holding a significant lead over Messi who has 850 goals.