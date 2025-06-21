Cristiano Ronaldo’s surprising wish to have Messi’s skills revealed by Louis Saha

Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League while Messi plays for Inter Miami in MLS

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Cristiano Ronaldo’s surprising wish to have Messi’s skills revealed by Louis Saha
Cristiano Ronaldo’s surprising wish to have Messi’s skills revealed by Louis Saha

Louis Saha has made a major claim about Cristiano Ronaldo that leaves many fans surprised!

Saha, who played for Manchester United and Everton said that Ronaldo would have like to have Lionel Messi's quick and flexible moments.

He thinks Ronaldo could have been an even greater player if he had Messi's agility along with his strong body.

What Louis Saha said?

While talking to Sportskeeda, Saha said, "The body of Cristiano, the size, the speed, the strength, that is something Messi could have been jealous of."

The player went on to share, "But Messi has the agility because of his smaller size. The amazing quality he has is based on his size. Cristiano is the same. He would say he’d love to have Messi’s agility. But he can play on his own. He can go in the air and nobody can challenge him, it’s like he’s a basketball player."

Saha said Messi is so strong that even if you try to push him, he won't fall and Messi knew that to be great, he needed to balance his skill well.

The 46-year-old added, "But Cristiano, with his physique, can conquer from the air, conquer the strike from 40 yards, and score, and do amazing things with his athleticism. So both of those guys managed to optimize what they have - opposite to each other."

Cristiano Ronaldo dominates all-time scoring charts:

Ronaldo now plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League while Messi plays for Inter Miami in MLS.

The Portuguese star has scored 938 goals in his career, holding a significant lead over Messi who has 850 goals.

Read more : Sports
Novak Djokovic reveals most talented player among Federer, Nadal, and himself
Novak Djokovic reveals most talented player among Federer, Nadal, and himself
Who is the most talented among Big Three, Nadal, Federer or Djokovic? Serbian reveals his verdict
Cristiano Ronaldo almost joined River Plate for FIFA Club World Cup 2025?
Cristiano Ronaldo almost joined River Plate for FIFA Club World Cup 2025?
Ronaldo wanted to join River Plate for the FIFA Club World Cup, claims coach Marcelo Gallardo
Aryna Sabalenka makes thrilling comeback, beats Rybakina at Berlin Open
Aryna Sabalenka makes thrilling comeback, beats Rybakina at Berlin Open
World No. 1 Sabalenka saves four match points to defeat Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals
Alexander Zverev overcomes sudden sickness to defeat Cobolli at Halle Open
Alexander Zverev overcomes sudden sickness to defeat Cobolli at Halle Open
Alexander Zverev will now face Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals
Angel Reese turns insult into power with new ‘Mebounds’ brand to fight online bullying
Angel Reese turns insult into power with new ‘Mebounds’ brand to fight online bullying
The word 'Mebound' was first used to make fun of Angel Reese for grabbing rebounds
Lionel Messi speaks on his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo: 'No friendship, just respect'
Lionel Messi speaks on his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo: 'No friendship, just respect'
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 938 goals in his career, holding a significant lead over Messi who has 850 goals
Jannik Sinner surprises fans with new song alongside Italian singer Andrea Bocelli
Jannik Sinner surprises fans with new song alongside Italian singer Andrea Bocelli
Jannik Sinner and Bocelli have collaborated to release a new song called 'Polvere e Gloria' (Dust and Glory)
Lionel Messi earns praise after brilliant free-kick in Club World Cup
Lionel Messi earns praise after brilliant free-kick in Club World Cup
Messi scores match winning goal in Inter Miami triumph over FC Porto in FIFA Club World Cup
LeBron James makes bold proposal for NBA game length
LeBron James makes bold proposal for NBA game length
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James proposes new bold changes in the NBA games
Rafael Nadal receives historic Marquis honour from Spain's King Felipe VI
Rafael Nadal receives historic Marquis honour from Spain's King Felipe VI
Nadal honoured with a royal tribute from King Felipe VI of Spain for his illustrious career
Carlos Alcaraz advances to Queen’s quarter-finals after intense three-set battle
Carlos Alcaraz advances to Queen’s quarter-finals after intense three-set battle
This win marked Carlos Alcaraz 15th straight victory, the longest winning streak of his career so far
Kylian Mbappé hospitalised with sudden illness ahead of Real Madrid clash
Kylian Mbappé hospitalised with sudden illness ahead of Real Madrid clash
The Club World Cup is Real Madrid's first tournament with Xabi Alonso as their new manager