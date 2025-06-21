Cristiano Ronaldo almost joined River Plate for FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

Ronaldo wanted to join River Plate for the FIFA Club World Cup, claims coach Marcelo Gallardo

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Cristiano Rolado’s involvement in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 became a hot topic before the mega event after he hinnted about leaving Saudi Club Al Nassr.

After another trophyless season with the Saudi side the Portuguese footballer made a cryptic social media post that sparked rumours that he might leave the club and joined any team participating in the Club World Cup on a short-term contract.

According to World Soccer Talk, numerous team from Mexico to Brazil tried to bring the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner on board but could not succeed as the 40-year-old decided not to participate in the tournament and stay with Al Nassr.

River Plate head coach Marcelo Gallardo recently revealed that they came closest to pulling off the sensational move.

Speaking to ESPN he said, “I was lucky to coach him in a match I was invited to in Saudi Arabia, and I found not only a great professional but also a very good person. We’ve stayed in touch over these past few months.”

He added that when he asked CR7 about joining the club, “Not only did he feel recognized, but he actually considered it, he thought about it, and then said: ‘I have to prepare for the upcoming season.’ It was something informal, but if it had worked out, it would have worked out.”

The prior encounter between Gallardo and Ronaldo took place in 2023, when the Riyadh All-Stars XI faced off against Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain. Gallardo managed the Saudi side while Ronaldo led the attack a meeting that laid the foundation for what nearly became a stunning transfer.

