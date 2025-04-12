Sports

Path of Exile 2's latest update includes respect to Ascendancy classes, more

Grinding Gear Games plans to take player feedback on board to make Path of Exile 2 best RPG in market

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 12, 2025
Path of Exile 2s latest update includes respect to Ascendancy classes, more
Path of Exile 2's latest update includes respect to Ascendancy classes, more

Grinding Gear Games has announced a new update for Path of Exile 2, which will include the ability for players to respect their Ascendancy classes.

The developer company on Saturday, April 12, 2025, revealed the helpful new Path of Exile 2 feature is set to arrive "mid-next week.”

Meanwhile, the recent 0.2.0 Path of Exile 2 update has caused some controversy among players. Many claim that the game is now too much of a grind, with players pointing out that meta classes are now a necessity to deal any meaningful damage to enemies.

In the post, Grinding Gear Games confirmed that "something important to us is to make sure that while it can be done, it does require some level of effort."

The upcoming update makes it so that redoing a Path of Exile 2 Ascendancy Trial allows players to respect which Ascendancy class they have picked at the Ascension device, but only if the Trial would give them the number of points they already have.

Several other changes have been actioned in the upcoming update, ultimatums that have seven chambers can now be done from level 55, down from 60.

To note, ultimatums that have 10 chambers can now be done from level 65, down from 75.

It is worth noting that the game is still in Early Access, which means that no design decision is necessarily considered final.

Grinding Gear Games plans to take player feedback on board to make it the best action RPG on the market.

ByteDance to launch smart glasses with AI-powered features: Report

ByteDance to launch smart glasses with AI-powered features: Report
Dwayne Johnson joins forces with journalist Nick Bilton for new project

Dwayne Johnson joins forces with journalist Nick Bilton for new project

Google Messages introduces taller text field that expands 4-line limit

Google Messages introduces taller text field that expands 4-line limit

Scotland wildfires: Isle of Arran walking routes reopen after major blaze

Scotland wildfires: Isle of Arran walking routes reopen after major blaze
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to win over Al Riyadh with stunning volley
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to win over Al Riyadh with stunning volley
Rory McIlroy ready to make history with first green jacket
Rory McIlroy ready to make history with first green jacket
Marvel Rivals Season 2 map leak: All you need to know
Marvel Rivals Season 2 map leak: All you need to know
Alcaraz aims for sixth Masters title against Musetti in Monte Carlo final
Alcaraz aims for sixth Masters title against Musetti in Monte Carlo final
Angel Reese shares emotional journey after her breakup with Cam’Ron Fletcher
Angel Reese shares emotional journey after her breakup with Cam’Ron Fletcher
ICC urged to recognize T10 cricket as official format after key discussions
ICC urged to recognize T10 cricket as official format after key discussions
Fortnite collabs with ‘Adventure Time,’ introduces new outfits, accessories
Fortnite collabs with ‘Adventure Time,’ introduces new outfits, accessories
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone update: All you need to know
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone update: All you need to know
Nikola Jokić makes NBA history with remarkable feat in Nuggets' win
Nikola Jokić makes NBA history with remarkable feat in Nuggets' win
LeBron James shares heartwarming moment with Wife Savannah after Lakers win
LeBron James shares heartwarming moment with Wife Savannah after Lakers win
Max Verstappen receives praise for impressive Japan Grand Prix performance
Max Verstappen receives praise for impressive Japan Grand Prix performance
Baldur's Gate 3's upcoming update: 12 new subclasses revealed
Baldur's Gate 3's upcoming update: 12 new subclasses revealed