Path of Exile 2's latest update includes respect to Ascendancy classes, more

Grinding Gear Games has announced a new update for Path of Exile 2, which will include the ability for players to respect their Ascendancy classes.
The developer company on Saturday, April 12, 2025, revealed the helpful new Path of Exile 2 feature is set to arrive "mid-next week.”
Meanwhile, the recent 0.2.0 Path of Exile 2 update has caused some controversy among players. Many claim that the game is now too much of a grind, with players pointing out that meta classes are now a necessity to deal any meaningful damage to enemies.
In the post, Grinding Gear Games confirmed that "something important to us is to make sure that while it can be done, it does require some level of effort."
The upcoming update makes it so that redoing a Path of Exile 2 Ascendancy Trial allows players to respect which Ascendancy class they have picked at the Ascension device, but only if the Trial would give them the number of points they already have.
Several other changes have been actioned in the upcoming update, ultimatums that have seven chambers can now be done from level 55, down from 60.
To note, ultimatums that have 10 chambers can now be done from level 65, down from 75.
It is worth noting that the game is still in Early Access, which means that no design decision is necessarily considered final.
Grinding Gear Games plans to take player feedback on board to make it the best action RPG on the market.