Marc Marquez, six-time MotoGP champion secures first Austrian GP victory

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez won the Austrian Grand Prix for the first time in his career on Sunday, August 17.
With this victory, Marquez extend his lead over his brother Alex in the championship to 142 points.
Marquez, riding a Ducati and starting fourth on the grid overtook pole-sitter Marco Bezzecchi on lap 20 and went on to win his sixth race in a row.
Rookie Fermin Aldeguer finished second, achieving the best result of his career while Bezzecchi came in third.
After winning the race, the 32-year-old expressed, "I'm super, super happy to finally take the first victory here in Austria," as per BBC Sports.
Marquez added, "We found a good setup, especially with the used tyres, as we saw with Marco [Bezzecchi] in the first part. He was super strong, but then I just waited. I tried in the beginning, but it was too risky. Then I preferred to wait and attack in the end."
With nine races remaining in the season, Marquez has a strong lead to secure his seventh MotoGP tittle.
The next MotoGP race in the MotoGP season is scheduled to take place in Hungary next weekend.