Messi’s coach shares major update on his physical condition after MLS clash

Lionel Messi scores against Los Angeles Galaxy to set a record not held by Cristiano Ronaldo

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano shared major update on Lionel Messi's physical health after MLS (Major League Soccer) game against Los Angeles Galaxy.

According to Bolavip, the Argentinian footballer who entered in the match late, in the 46th minute, left the ground quickly after leading his club to a 3-1 win, sparking concerns about his physical condition after injury.

The head coach of MLS club addressed the concerns about the eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner’s injury during the post-match press conference.

The 41-year-old told media, “The idea was to give him 45 minutes so he could start finding sensations. Clearly, he wasn’t 100% comfortable, but as the minutes went on, he loosened up more. The important thing is he finished the game, and now we’ll see how he feels.”

“He wants to play every single game. You have to understand why Leo is Leo. He always wants to be on the pitch. He’s happy there. Sometimes we try to explain to him that we have to go slowly, but when he feels good, he knows himself like no one,” he added.

The former Barcelona star sustained an injury during a match against Necaxa in the 2025 Leagues Cup. After missing two games, he returned to the field during Inter Miami's clash against Galaxy on Saturday.

Furthermore, after scoring in the 84th minute of the match, Messi became the youngest and fastest player in football history to score 875 career goals, still far from rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has so far scored 938 goals.

