Cristiano Ronaldo receives surprising gift from Saudi journalist after engagement

Cristiano Ronaldo’s engagement to Georgina Rodríguez has earned him a truly unexpected congratulatory gesture!
A famous Saudi journalist, Ibrahim Al Faryan marked Ronaldo's engagement by giving them a camel and shared the news on his X account.
He wrote, “This is my gift to you on the occasion of your marriage. The news has brought joy to us all, great one. Your gift will be in Riyadh when you return. Congratulations to you and Georgina.”
On Monday, August 11, the Argentinian model announced this exciting news on her Instagram account by posting a photo showing her large diamond ring with a heartfelt caption, that read, “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives."
As per multiple reports, the Portuguese star who currently plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia gave Georgina extra gifts to celebrate their engagement.
The engagement drew even more attention due to Georgina's massive ring which caught everyone's eye.
Reports revealed that the main diamond in the engagement ring is D colour which is the highest colour grade, possibly over 30 carats in size which could make the ring worth to $5 million.
For the unversed, Ronaldo has been in a relationship with Georgina since 2016.
Ronaldo and Georgina share two daughters and she also takes care of his three other children from surrogate mothers.