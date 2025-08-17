Home / Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo receives surprising gift from Saudi journalist after engagement

Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo’s engagement to Georgina Rodríguez has earned him a truly unexpected congratulatory gesture!

A famous Saudi journalist, Ibrahim Al Faryan marked Ronaldo's engagement by giving them a camel and shared the news on his X account.

He wrote, “This is my gift to you on the occasion of your marriage. The news has brought joy to us all, great one. Your gift will be in Riyadh when you return. Congratulations to you and Georgina.”

On Monday, August 11, the Argentinian model announced this exciting news on her Instagram account by posting a photo showing her large diamond ring with a heartfelt caption, that read, “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives."

As per multiple reports, the Portuguese star who currently plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia gave Georgina extra gifts to celebrate their engagement.

The engagement drew even more attention due to Georgina's massive ring which caught everyone's eye.

Reports revealed that the main diamond in the engagement ring is D colour which is the highest colour grade, possibly over 30 carats in size which could make the ring worth to $5 million.

For the unversed, Ronaldo has been in a relationship with Georgina since 2016.

Ronaldo and Georgina share two daughters and she also takes care of his three other children from surrogate mothers.

Marc Marquez, six-time MotoGP champion secures first Austrian GP victory

Marc Marquez extend his lead over his brother Alex in the championship to 142 points

Alexander Isak transfer saga: Eddie Howe breaks silence amid Liverpool links

Newcastle turned down Liverpool’s first bid of £110 million plus extra payments for Isak

Brighton vs Fulham Premier League clash hit with tragedy after fan dies in stands

Brighton supporter died after becoming unwell during Premier League fixture against Fulham

Lionel Messi achieves new career milestone after new MLS win for Inter Miami

Inter Miami claims a dominating win over Los Angeles Galaxy in the Major League Soccer clash

Cristiano Ronaldo pens powerful message after engagement with Georgina

Georgina Rodríguez announced engagement with Cristiano Ronaldo in a heartfelt social media post

Alcaraz ‘excited’ to face Sinner in Cincinnati final ahead of US Open

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz prepare for another thrilling final after the Wimbledon clash

Keely Hodgkinson makes remarkable comeback with fastest 800m world lead

Keely Hodgkinson finished well ahead of Kenya’s Lilian Odira and Botswana’s Oratile Nowe

Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark rivalry sparks fresh concerns from Michelle Obama

Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark rivalry sparks fresh concerns from Michelle Obama
Ronaldo’s engagement ring for Georgina sparks hilarious criticism from WNBA star

Ronaldo and Georgina share two daughters and she also takes care of his three other children from surrogate mothers

97-year-old Grace becomes Europe’s oldest person to complete 250 Parkrun

Grace started her Parkrun journey after a member of her rehab team encouraged her to give it a try

Cristiano Ronaldo to play in India? Al Nassr's draw against FC Goa sparks buzz

Al Nassr and FC Goa are set to face each other in AFC Champions League Two in India

Oscar Piastri accidentally reveals ‘unsaid rule’ in ‘every’ F1 team

Oscar Piastri opens up about his ‘strengths’ and ‘strategy’ of McLaren to win remaining Formula One races