US official provides update on wrongful deportation to El Salvador: ‘Alive’

A man who was mistakenly deported from the state of Maryland to a mega-jail in El Salvador is "alive and secure", a US official has told a judge.
The update on Kilmar Abrego Garcia's whereabouts came days after the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration should facilitate his release and return to the US.
"It is my understanding, based on official reporting from our Embassy in San Salvador, that Abrego Garcia is being held in the Terrorism Confinement Center in El Salvador," State Department official Michael Kozak said.
President Donald Trump is due to sit down on Monday with his counterpart from El Salvador, where he has sent more than 200 migrants alleging they are gang members.
The US government has conceded Mr Garcia was deported due to an "administrative error", though it also claims he is a member of the MS-13 gang, which his lawyer denies.
He was one of the 238 Venezuelans and 23 Salvadorans the Trump administration deported last month to El Salvador's notorious Terrorism Confinement Centre (Cecot) under an arrangement between the two countries.
"He is alive and secure in that facility," Mr Kozak added on Saturday.
An immigration judge had granted Mr Garcia, a Salvadoran, legal protection from deportation in 2019.