US-China trade war: China demands full removal of Trump’s tariffs

  • by Web Desk
  • April 13, 2025
Chinese officials are asking US President Donald Trump to fully remove the tariffs he imposed in response to China's trade practices.

The trade war between the US and China is continuing, with Trump temporarily suspending some global tariffs but still imposing higher tariffs, 145% on Chinese goods, as per BBC.

China's commerce ministry said in a statement, noting, "We urge the US to take a big step to correct its mistakes, completely cancel the wrong practice of 'reciprocal tariffs' and return to the right path of mutual respect."

Trump administration recently made a compromise by exempting certain technological products, like smartphones, computers and semiconductors from the tariffs, the move which provided some relief to technology companies.

The Chinese government viewed this as a "small step" and mentioned they were analyzing its effects.

Even though, the US made small concession by exempting certain products from tariffs, there was no immediate sign that the trade tensions between the US and China would ease.

Trump initially imposed a 54% tariff on products imported from China in early April, but later raised it to the current 145%.

In response, China imposed its own tariffs on US goods, starting at 34%, then increasing to 84% and finally reaching 125% with the most recent hike taking effect on Saturday.

