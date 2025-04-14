San Diego earthquake: 5.2 magnitude shakes California, tremors felt in Los Angeles

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake occurred in California, near the town of Julian, which is east of San Diego.
The earthquake took place just after 10 am local time on Monday, April 14.
As per multiple outlets, in San Diego, there was noticeable shaking of light fixtures and shelves and tremors were also felt as far away as Los Angeles.
People in the area received text alerts about the earthquake advising them to follow safety measures such as "drop, cover, hold on and protect yourself" just before it happened.
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported that, at the moment they had not received any immediate reports of damage or injuries caused by the earthquake.
As per the reports, California's Governor, Gavin Newsom has received an update regarding the earthquake and the state is working with local emergency services to assess the damage caused by the earthquake.
Earthquakes have been common in California for millions of years due to the formation of the San Andreas Fault, a significant geological fault line that has been in existence for 25 to 30 million years.