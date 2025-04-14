World

New York Helicopter Tours halts operations after deadly crash

New York helicopter company chopper plunged into Hudson River, killing six people

  April 14, 2025
New York Helicopter Tours, the company involved in the deadly Hudson River crash, has decided to shut down operations immediately.

According to CNN, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Sunday, April 13, 2025, announced that the helicopter tour company whose sightseeing chopper killed six people on board is halting its operation.

In a post on X, the FAA also added that an immediate review of the licence and safety record of New York Helicopter Tours will be launched while it continues to support the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation.

This came after the US Senator Chuck Schumer of New York urged the federal authorities to revoke the operating certificate of the company after the deadly crash.

He said, “We know there is one thing for sure about New York City’s helicopter tour companies: they have a deadly track record … and it is usually the companies, not the pilots, that are openly manipulating (FAA) rules, cutting corners and could well be putting profits over people.”

“One of the things we can do to honour those lives and try and save others is to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Schumer added.

For the unversed, New York Helicopter Tours company sightseeing chopper that was carrying six people, including Agustín Escobar, 49; his wife, Mercè Camprubí Montal; and their three children: two sons, ages 4 and 11, and a daughter who was to turn 9 on Friday, plunged into the Hudson River on Thursday, April 10, 2025, killing all on board.

