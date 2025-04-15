Entertainment

Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in 'Day Drinker' first look: See

Johnny Depp makes exciting returns to Hollywood after years-long hiatus

  by Web Desk
  April 15, 2025
An exciting first look into Johnny Depp's upcoming project, Day Drinker, has left fans stunned.

The production company Lionsgate took to its Instagram handle on Monday to share a glimpse into Depp's comeback film after his high-profile case with ex-wife Amber Heard.

In the photo, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor could be seen sporting gray hair, with a beard and mustache, as he wore a navy-blue suit.

“The first look at #DayDrinkerMovie Starring Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz, Madelyn Cline, Manu Ríos, Arón Piper, Juan Diego Botto, and Anika Boyle – coming soon”, the company wrote in the caption.

The image, which shows Depp holding a drink in his hand, gazing off-screen with a captivating expression, sparked widespread interest, with fans and critics eagerly anticipating the film.


“Damn! He looks good with grey hair,” one fan wrote.

While another added, “Did not realize that was Johnny Depp till I read the caption.”

“We are so ready for this film. Let’s go,” the third added.

The fourth added, Johnny and Penélope working together again. Yes!!”

Day Drinker, which also features his Pirates co-star Penélope Cruz, marks as Johnny Depp’s return to Hollywood after year-long hiatus.

Directed by Marc Webb, Day Drinker follows the story of bartender of a private yacht, who encounters a mysterious onboard guest.

