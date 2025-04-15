Entertainment

Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video

Ed Sheeran dropped 'Azizam,' a Persian pop single from his upcoming eighth studio album, 'Play,' on April 4

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 15, 2025
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video

Ed Sheeran is giving fans a sneak peek into the making of his new music video for Azizam!

The Perfect singer took to his Instagram account on Monday to share a series of images from the making of his new Persian pop single from upcoming eighth studio album, Play.

“Azizam official music video out Thursday, here’s my dumpington from it,” he wrote in the caption.

Sheeran went on to give brief background of each photograph and video that he added in the carousel.

The We Don’t Talk Anymore singer kicked off his post with a fun clip of himself, for which he wrote “learning the Persian snap, then having a crowd surf at the end.”


In the next video, he could be seen interacting with Ilya Salmanzadeh, an Iranian-born Swedish songwriter and director Saman Kesh for the Persian version of the song.

The carousel also showed Sheeran enjoying the Persian cuisine, including a giant bowl of Tahdig, as he filmed the acoustic music video.

⁠”I grew up going to Irish weddings, it was a very different experience shooting a Persian wedding for this video but both cultures feel so joyous in a wedding scenario,” he wrote for the 12th slide in the carousel in which he could be seen enjoying on a wedding set.

⁠Sheeran concluded his post with penning, “And that’s a wrap. video comes out Thursday, remix out Friday, can’t wait.”

Ed Sheeran dropped Azizam on April 4, 2025. 

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video

Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video
Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital

Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See

Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Matt Damon enjoys on Italian coast after wrapping Christopher Nolan's new film
Matt Damon enjoys on Italian coast after wrapping Christopher Nolan's new film
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces mistreatment in custody ahead of his court trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces mistreatment in custody ahead of his court trial
Billie Eilish tears up as she makes sad confession about her beauty struggles
Billie Eilish tears up as she makes sad confession about her beauty struggles
Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner cheer on Lauren Sánchez during spaceflight
Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner cheer on Lauren Sánchez during spaceflight
Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra drops rare family photos with daughter Malti
Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra drops rare family photos with daughter Malti
Sean Baker's film 'Left-Handed Girl' set to debut at Cannes Critics' Week
Sean Baker's film 'Left-Handed Girl' set to debut at Cannes Critics' Week
Shakira shares breathtaking moments from Colombia leg of LMYNL Tour: Watch
Shakira shares breathtaking moments from Colombia leg of LMYNL Tour: Watch
Ben Affleck makes cheeky statement on flirting after Jennifer Lopez split
Ben Affleck makes cheeky statement on flirting after Jennifer Lopez split
BLACKPINK Jennie shines 'SOLO' at Coachella 2025
BLACKPINK Jennie shines 'SOLO' at Coachella 2025
Aimee Lou Wood breaks silence on SNL ‘White Lotus’ inspired sketch
Aimee Lou Wood breaks silence on SNL ‘White Lotus’ inspired sketch
Katy Perry offers rare peeks into space capsule ahead of her launch: Watch
Katy Perry offers rare peeks into space capsule ahead of her launch: Watch