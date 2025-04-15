Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video

Ed Sheeran is giving fans a sneak peek into the making of his new music video for Azizam!
The Perfect singer took to his Instagram account on Monday to share a series of images from the making of his new Persian pop single from upcoming eighth studio album, Play.
“Azizam official music video out Thursday, here’s my dumpington from it,” he wrote in the caption.
Sheeran went on to give brief background of each photograph and video that he added in the carousel.
The We Don’t Talk Anymore singer kicked off his post with a fun clip of himself, for which he wrote “learning the Persian snap, then having a crowd surf at the end.”
In the next video, he could be seen interacting with Ilya Salmanzadeh, an Iranian-born Swedish songwriter and director Saman Kesh for the Persian version of the song.
The carousel also showed Sheeran enjoying the Persian cuisine, including a giant bowl of Tahdig, as he filmed the acoustic music video.
”I grew up going to Irish weddings, it was a very different experience shooting a Persian wedding for this video but both cultures feel so joyous in a wedding scenario,” he wrote for the 12th slide in the carousel in which he could be seen enjoying on a wedding set.
Sheeran concluded his post with penning, “And that’s a wrap. video comes out Thursday, remix out Friday, can’t wait.”
Ed Sheeran dropped Azizam on April 4, 2025.