Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to join Kate, William at major Royal event?  

Princess Kate and Prince William will be accompanied by their younger children at upcoming royal events

  • April 15, 2025
Princess Charlotte and her younger brother, Prince Louis, are expected to accompany their parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, at major upcoming royal events.

A royal commentator, Richard Fitzwilliams, told GB News that as the younger children get older, they will be seen at more royal functions. 

The 75-year-old British consultant stated, "It is due to age and the fact that it’s a balance. As Charlotte and Louis grow, they will be more involved."

Fitzwilliams also mentioned the royal couple's eldest son, Prince George, noting that the eleven-year-old has a greater interest in football than in royal events.

"Equally, George is very keen (on football) and there is that aspect to it. You want to take someone who is going to enjoy it and look as if they are enjoying it," he added.

This report came after the heir to the British throne took his son Prince George to watch the recent Champion League between Aston Villa and Paris Saint Germain in France.

For those unaware, Prince William exchanged marital vows with his wife Kate Middleton in 2011. 

They welcomed Prince George in 2013 and announced the arrival of their daughter Princess Charlotte and son Prince Louis in 2015 and 2018.   

