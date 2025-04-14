Birmingham's rubbish crisis worsens as bin workers reject pay offer

World

  • April 14, 2025
The bin workers' strike in Birmingham will continue as the latest pay offer from the city council was strongly rejected.

This follows month-long standoff between the workers who are members of the Unite union and the Labour-run local government.

As per BBC, during the strike rubbish and bin bags have accumulated on the streets.

As a consequence of the rubbish buildup, some residents have noticed rise in the presence of rats and other pests.

The union criticized the city council's offer as insufficient and argued that it didn't address issues of potential pay cuts for 200 drivers.

However, the council has defended its offer, stating that it is fair.

The dispute revolves around the council's decision to eliminate the positions of Waste Recycling and Collection Officers (WRCOs).

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said in a statement, "The rejection of the offer is no surprise as these workers simply cannot afford to take pay cuts of this magnitude to pay the price for bad decision after bad decision."

The union argued that these roles were crucial for safety in job that is often hazardous and unclean.

They also mentioned that around 170 workers who would be impacted by this decision might lose as much as £8,000 annually due to the changes.

Meanwhile, military planners have been called upon to assist in managing and resolving the ongoing issue.

