World

Zelenskyy condemns 'terrible' Russian ballistic missile strike on Sumy region

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says dozens of Ukrainians died and were injured in the Russian strike

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 13, 2025
Zelenskyy condemns terrible Russian ballistic missile strike on Sumy region
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the “terrible” Russian strike on the Sumy region.

According to Al Jazeera, Zelenskyy on Sunday, April 13, 2025, said that a “terrible” Russian ballistic missile strike attack on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy killed and injured dozens.

Ukrainian presidents asserted that the missile hit "an ordinary city street, ordinary life: houses, educational institutions, cars on the street... According to preliminary information, dozens of civilians were killed and wounded. Only filthy scum can act like this, taking the lives of ordinary people.”

Meanwhile, the local authorities confirmed that at least 20 civilians died while 83 others were injured in the fatal attack on Sunday morning.

Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar, in a post on social media while referring to the first day of the Christian Holy Week, stated, “On this bright Palm Sunday, our community has suffered a terrible tragedy. On this bright Palm Sunday, our community has suffered a terrible tragedy.”

The attack came after US President Donald Trump urged Russia to “get moving” on the ceasefire and ending the war with Ukraine as special envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg.

Furthermore, Zelenskyy also called for the global response to the Russian “terrorist” attack with ballistic missiles and aerial bombs.

