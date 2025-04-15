Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy

The Duchess of Westminster has stepped out for the first time since announcing pregnancy.
On Monday, the Duke and Duchess, who are expecting their first child together, paid a poignant visit to the University of Chester.
During their visit to the Queen's Park campus, Hugh Grosvenor, and his wife Olivia toured the Chester Business School and the Faculty of Health, Medicine and Society, where they met with key faculty members.
“It was a pleasure for Olivia and I to visit the University of Chester and see first-hand the amazing facilities and inspiring work taking place there,” the duke said of the visit.
This marks as the duke and duchess’ first public appearances since announcing they are expecting their first child together.
Hugh and Olivia announced the joyous news of their upcoming baby last month, via spokesperson.
"The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are very pleased to share that the Duchess is expecting a baby in the summer. The couple are delighted with the news and are very much looking forward to starting a family together,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
The Duke and Duchess of Westminster exchanged the vows on June 7, 2024 in a lavish ceremony at Chester Cathedral, with Prince William serving as an usher for the ceremony.