Royal

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster tied the knot on June 7, 2024 and announced pregnancy last month

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 15, 2025
Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy

The Duchess of Westminster has stepped out for the first time since announcing pregnancy.

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess, who are expecting their first child together, paid a poignant visit to the University of Chester.

During their visit to the Queen's Park campus, Hugh Grosvenor, and his wife Olivia toured the Chester Business School and the Faculty of Health, Medicine and Society, where they met with key faculty members.

“It was a pleasure for Olivia and I to visit the University of Chester and see first-hand the amazing facilities and inspiring work taking place there,” the duke said of the visit.

Photo:  Jon Lingwood
Photo:  Jon Lingwood

This marks as the duke and duchess’ first public appearances since announcing they are expecting their first child together.

Hugh and Olivia announced the joyous news of their upcoming baby last month, via spokesperson.

"The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are very pleased to share that the Duchess is expecting a baby in the summer. The couple are delighted with the news and are very much looking forward to starting a family together,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster exchanged the vows on June 7, 2024 in a lavish ceremony at Chester Cathedral, with Prince William serving as an usher for the ceremony.

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video

Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video
Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital

Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See

Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to join Kate, William at major Royal event?
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to join Kate, William at major Royal event?
Princess Beatrice’s husband shares peek into double date with Eugenie, Jack
Princess Beatrice’s husband shares peek into double date with Eugenie, Jack
Meghan Markle gives rare glimpse into her pre-Easter celebrations
Meghan Markle gives rare glimpse into her pre-Easter celebrations
King Charles, Queen Camilla receive special gifts during their Italian visit
King Charles, Queen Camilla receive special gifts during their Italian visit
Prince Carl Philip reveals special date for Princess Ines christening
Prince Carl Philip reveals special date for Princess Ines christening
Meghan Markle surprises King Charles with huge gift after his hospitalization
Meghan Markle surprises King Charles with huge gift after his hospitalization
Sweden’s royal family unveils Queen Mary of Denmark’s Seraphim Shield
Sweden’s royal family unveils Queen Mary of Denmark’s Seraphim Shield
King Felipe shares exciting video update on Princess Leonor’s naval training
King Felipe shares exciting video update on Princess Leonor’s naval training
King Charles celebrates Rory McIlroy's historic win after wrapping Italy tour
King Charles celebrates Rory McIlroy's historic win after wrapping Italy tour
Prince Harry's fresh attempt to reunite with Prince William, Kate 'failed'
Prince Harry's fresh attempt to reunite with Prince William, Kate 'failed'
King Felipe, Letizia pay moving tribute to Mario Vargas Llosa on his death
King Felipe, Letizia pay moving tribute to Mario Vargas Llosa on his death
King Charles shares special wish after Queen Camilla's update on his cancer
King Charles shares special wish after Queen Camilla's update on his cancer