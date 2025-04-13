Royal

Prince Harry makes cryptic claim against Royal Family

The Duke of Sussex attended a two-day legal proceeding where he challenged the UK Home Office about his security

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 13, 2025
Prince Harry makes cryptic claim against Royal Family
Prince Harry makes cryptic claim against Royal Family

Prince Harry has reportedly launched yet another veiled attack on the royal family, sparking speculation with a cryptic remark.

As per GB News, the Duke of Sussex stated that the security officials informed him there was a "deliberate attempt" to keep him and Meghan as working members of the Royal Family.

While conversing with The Telegraph, Harry said the removal of his security as a means to "force them back into Britain and establishment life".

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe slammed Harry's claims as "bizarre".

"It seems to be this constant dialect from Harry if things aren't going his way, he plays the victim," Larcombe said.

Larcombe added that Harry’s narrative around protection seemed at odds, noting: "Harry is frightened of his own security so he goes to a war zone. That is slightly ironic, isn't it?"

Prince Harry wanted his father, King Charles, to intervene in the security matter, as the King's private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, sits on the Royal and VIP Executive Committee.

However, palace sources "have strongly refuted the idea that the monarch could involve himself in the judicial process".

A palace source said, "These are matters of security and government policy and, as usual, it would be inappropriate to comment or intervene on either."

To note, it all came after Harry attended a two-day legal proceeding where he challenged the UK Home Office about his security.

ByteDance to launch smart glasses with AI-powered features: Report

ByteDance to launch smart glasses with AI-powered features: Report
Dwayne Johnson joins forces with journalist Nick Bilton for new project

Dwayne Johnson joins forces with journalist Nick Bilton for new project

Google Messages introduces taller text field that expands 4-line limit

Google Messages introduces taller text field that expands 4-line limit

Scotland wildfires: Isle of Arran walking routes reopen after major blaze

Scotland wildfires: Isle of Arran walking routes reopen after major blaze
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive open message for supporting war-hit Ukraine
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive open message for supporting war-hit Ukraine
Prince Andrew’s York title is in danger as residents demand to strip him of honor
Prince Andrew’s York title is in danger as residents demand to strip him of honor
Princess Victoria enjoys thrilling hockey match with Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar
Princess Victoria enjoys thrilling hockey match with Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar
Princess Kate to join Middleton family for milestone event amid Easter break
Princess Kate to join Middleton family for milestone event amid Easter break
Queen Camilla reveals what drives King Charles amid cancer treatment
Queen Camilla reveals what drives King Charles amid cancer treatment
Prince William, George’s bond grows amid distance from King Charles
Prince William, George’s bond grows amid distance from King Charles
King Charles, Queen Camilla set for busy 2025 with multiple international visits
King Charles, Queen Camilla set for busy 2025 with multiple international visits
Prince Harry seeks help from King Charles amid security row
Prince Harry seeks help from King Charles amid security row
Meghan Markle reveals 'special gift' Prince Harry brought back from Ukraine
Meghan Markle reveals 'special gift' Prince Harry brought back from Ukraine
Prince Harry breaks King Charles' 'unwritten rule' with his surprise UK visit
Prince Harry breaks King Charles' 'unwritten rule' with his surprise UK visit
Duchess Sophie represents King Charles during Royal Military Academy visit
Duchess Sophie represents King Charles during Royal Military Academy visit
Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry expected to reunite on special holiday
Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry expected to reunite on special holiday