Prince Harry makes cryptic claim against Royal Family

Prince Harry has reportedly launched yet another veiled attack on the royal family, sparking speculation with a cryptic remark.
As per GB News, the Duke of Sussex stated that the security officials informed him there was a "deliberate attempt" to keep him and Meghan as working members of the Royal Family.
While conversing with The Telegraph, Harry said the removal of his security as a means to "force them back into Britain and establishment life".
Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe slammed Harry's claims as "bizarre".
"It seems to be this constant dialect from Harry if things aren't going his way, he plays the victim," Larcombe said.
Larcombe added that Harry’s narrative around protection seemed at odds, noting: "Harry is frightened of his own security so he goes to a war zone. That is slightly ironic, isn't it?"
Prince Harry wanted his father, King Charles, to intervene in the security matter, as the King's private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, sits on the Royal and VIP Executive Committee.
However, palace sources "have strongly refuted the idea that the monarch could involve himself in the judicial process".
A palace source said, "These are matters of security and government policy and, as usual, it would be inappropriate to comment or intervene on either."
To note, it all came after Harry attended a two-day legal proceeding where he challenged the UK Home Office about his security.