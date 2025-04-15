Royal

Princess Isabella recalls viral moment in her first official speech

Princess Isabella of Denmark cracks a self-directed joke during her 18th birthday celebration

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 15, 2025
Princess Isabella recalls viral moment in her first official speech
 Princess Isabella recalls viral moment in her first official speech 

Princess Isabella won Royal fans hearts as she displayed her witty side in her 18th birthday celebration speech.

King Frederik X and Queen Mary's eldest daughter, who would be turning 18 on April 21 surprised the audience with a self-deprecating joke as she kicked off the celebration last Friday.

At Aarhus City Hall, where 100 local young people were gathered to mark Isabella's milestone birthday, the Countess of Monpezat noted, "Almost four years ago, I found out that your words can be overheard when you least expect it."

She teasingly added, " Today, I have no doubt that the microphone is on."

The comment was a call back to a 2021 media mishap when Isabella asked her mother, Mary, "Are you completely confused ?" in a fiery way.

Furthermore, the moment earned a round of applaud from the audience present at the venue.

Princess Isabella is expected to celebrate the actual birthday on Friday, April 21, with close friends and family.

WhatsApp plans to expand video status limit: Report

WhatsApp plans to expand video status limit: Report
David Beckham opens up on partnering with Lionel Messi, life in Miami

David Beckham opens up on partnering with Lionel Messi, life in Miami
Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip price revealed: Here’s what it really costs

Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip price revealed: Here’s what it really costs
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer update includes new mode, more

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer update includes new mode, more
Belgian Royals unveil King Philippe’s new portrait on his 65th birthday
Belgian Royals unveil King Philippe’s new portrait on his 65th birthday
Meghan Markle opens up about miscarriage in recent episode of her podcast
Meghan Markle opens up about miscarriage in recent episode of her podcast
Meghan Markle shares sweet tribute to Queen Elizabeth via daughter Lilibet
Meghan Markle shares sweet tribute to Queen Elizabeth via daughter Lilibet
Meghan Markle drops 'Confession of a Female Founder' new episode with special guest
Meghan Markle drops 'Confession of a Female Founder' new episode with special guest
King Charles cousin reveals newborn son's name with unique connection
King Charles cousin reveals newborn son's name with unique connection
Queen Camilla quips about King Charles easing up amid cancer treatment
Queen Camilla quips about King Charles easing up amid cancer treatment
Kate Middleton ‘secretly’ contacts Prince Harry as title row intensifies
Kate Middleton ‘secretly’ contacts Prince Harry as title row intensifies
Swedish Royal Family share update on royal baby key celebration
Swedish Royal Family share update on royal baby key celebration
Princess Kate shares emotional message about healing in new video
Princess Kate shares emotional message about healing in new video
Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to join Kate, William at major Royal event?
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to join Kate, William at major Royal event?
Princess Beatrice’s husband shares peek into double date with Eugenie, Jack
Princess Beatrice’s husband shares peek into double date with Eugenie, Jack