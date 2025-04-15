 Princess Isabella recalls viral moment in her first official speech 

Princess Isabella won Royal fans hearts as she displayed her witty side in her 18th birthday celebration speech.
King Frederik X and Queen Mary's eldest daughter, who would be turning 18 on April 21 surprised the audience with a self-deprecating joke as she kicked off the celebration last Friday.
At Aarhus City Hall, where 100 local young people were gathered to mark Isabella's milestone birthday, the Countess of Monpezat noted, "Almost four years ago, I found out that your words can be overheard when you least expect it."
She teasingly added, " Today, I have no doubt that the microphone is on."
The comment was a call back to a 2021 media mishap when Isabella asked her mother, Mary, "Are you completely confused ?" in a fiery way.
Furthermore, the moment earned a round of applaud from the audience present at the venue.
Princess Isabella is expected to celebrate the actual birthday on Friday, April 21, with close friends and family.