HHS introduces latest autism study despite experts’ concerns

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Sciences (HHS) is set to launch a “massive testing and research effort” to find out the actual cause of autism.
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared the plan of longtime critics of vaccines on Thursday with President Donald Trump, according to The Associated Press.
He stated that hundreds of scientists would participate, aiming to complete it by September.
Numerous researchers have shown no association between vaccines and autism. Leading health groups such as Autism Speaks, agree that childhood vaccines are not linked with autism.
Autism is a developmental condition that refers to a wide range of issues characterised by difficulties with social and learning skills. Several advocates have raised concerns about it.
A spokeswoman for the Autism Society of America Kristyn Roth stated that the group hasn't participated in any kind of planning.
“There is a deep concern that we are going backward and evaluating debunked theories,” Roth informed The Associated Press.
An orthopedic surgeon Dr. David Geier will lead the project, as he has repeatedly claimed an association between vaccines and autism.
In 2011, Maryland officials discovered he was practicing medicine without any licence.
Despite the backlash, Kennedy and Trump have both expressed serious concerns regarding a significant rise in autism diagnosis.
Experts stated that improved screening explains part of the increase.