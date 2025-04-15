Swedish Royal Family share update on royal baby key celebration

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip have confirmed when their newest addition daughter Princess Ines's royal will be christened.
As Per Hello Magazine, the Swedish royal palace has confirmed the baptism is set to take place at Drottningholm Palace Chapel in Stockholm on Friday 13 June.
It is reported that the day has significance as the day will also mark Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's tenth wedding anniversary.
The Swedish Royal couple tied the knot at the same venue on 13 June 2015.
According to the outlet, the ceremony will be led by Chief Chaplain, Bishop Johan Dalman, and the pastor of the Royal Court Assembly, Ordinary Chaplain Michael Bjerkhagen.
Following the ceremony of the christening a reception and a private lunch will be held for invited guests.
To note, Princess Ines, who was born on 7 February, will be four months old at the time of her baptism.
Moreover, the baby will wear the Swedish royal christening gown, which has been in use since the baptism of Prince Gustaf Adolf, Duke of Västerbotten in 1906.
King Carl Gustaf revealed her full name just three days after her birth, however, he accidentally referred to his granddaughter as Princess Inse.